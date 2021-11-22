 Puttshack to bring "upscale" mini-golf experience to Pittsburgh | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Puttshack to bring "upscale" mini-golf experience to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Puttshack location in Oak Brook, Ill. - IMAGE COURTESY OF PUTTSHACK
Image courtesy of Puttshack
Puttshack location in Oak Brook, Ill.
Fans of mini-golf will soon be able to enjoy the pastime all year round in Pittsburgh, all thanks to a new tenant in The Terminal building in the Strip District.

Puttshack, a company that claims to deliver the first and only upscale, tech-infused mini-golf experience, announced that it signed a lease to move into The Terminal. According to a press release, Puttshack plans to move into its new location by winter 2022.

Puttshack adds to the list of new businesses, both local and national, that have been moving into The Terminal over the past year. McCaffery, a Chicago-based real estate developer, started transforming the former wholesale produce distribution center – which spans from 16th to 21st streets on Smallman Street – into an expansive mixed-use space with office, retail, and dining opportunities.


"We are thrilled to welcome Puttshack to The Terminal," says Dean Welch, vice president at McCaffery. "The experience available at Puttshack will be a great complement to our growing roster of retailers at The Terminal and deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment and dining option to all of Pittsburgh."

Puttshack will occupy a 23,500 square-foot space with “four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive" mini-golf courses. Each course will be powered by Puttshack’s patented Trackaball technology, which promises “seamless automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more.”

In addition to the courses, the facility — described as having an “upscale nightclub vibe” — will also feature a “globally inspired” dining menu and a full cocktail bar.

Besides Puttshack, The Terminal also houses a variety of Pittsburgh-based brands, including the City Grows garden shop, Envy Premier Nail Salon, and Pip & Lola’s, a small business selling handmade soaps, lotion, and other skincare products.


There is also OnPar Now, a place for people to practice and book lessons for regular-sized golf.

The Terminal marks the third U.S. location for Puttshack, a brand that launched in 2018 and now has offices in Chicago and in London, England. Puttshack opened its first two U.S. locations this year in Atlanta and Oak Brook, Illinois, and previously opened three locations in London.

In addition to Pittsburgh, Puttshack plans on expanding into Miami, Boston, Houston, St. Louis, Nashville, Scottsdale, Arizona.

"The Terminal in the Strip District is an iconic part of Pittsburgh's past and burgeoning future that makes it a perfect choice for Puttshack," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "We can't wait to bring Puttshack to Pittsburgh and be a part of such an energetic neighborhood of the city."

