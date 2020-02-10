 Put down that locally sourced chicken tender and grab yourself a Blooming Onion or Awesome Blossom or some other fried onion | Just Jaggin' | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Put down that locally sourced chicken tender and grab yourself a Blooming Onion or Awesome Blossom or some other fried onion

One of Pittsburgh City Paper’s most popular sections is food, which makes sense when you consider the influx of high-end restaurants and the fact that eating is perfect for any occasion: hunger, boredom, self-loathing, etc. 

New, inventive restaurants are great for any community. But it’s important to not forget your roots. Pittsburgh loves roots. And I grew up in a Pittsburgh where Pittsburgh Magazine’s Best Pizza category was dominated by Vocelli Pizza — 13 different times, according to its franchise report. (For full transparency, City Paper's own Best of Pittsburgh poll once awarded Best Thrift Store to Thrift Drug.)



So while local restaurant coverage has found its way to charcuterie, French bistros, and plant cafes, let’s not forget the little guys — like TGI Fridays, Outback, and Olive Garden — who helped us through those lean years, roughly 1758-2009. Sometimes, you just feel like eating a factory-farmed animal with a side of gluten and a frothy Coors Banquet Beer.

So here's your somewhat detailed map of all your '90s favorites. 

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-02-10_at_4.39.43_pm.png

