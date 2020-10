Put away your pumpkins, we’re going on a cocktail trail

Put away your pumpkins because this year, we’ve got a better way to celebrate the season. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership andhave partnered up on the perfect way to experience fall: a cocktail trail.From Oct. 15-25, you can support the Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant scene on the first-ever Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail, sponsored by Bacardi.During the ten day event, select restaurants — all with indoor and outdoor dining and many with takeout options — will offer an autumn-inspired cocktail featuring Bacardi Spiced Rum, Cazadores Tequila, or Grey Goose Vodka, with seasonal dishes to match. Plan your trail with the official trail map, which can be found at thebooth during the Market Square Farmers Market on October 15 and 22. And, find the event on Facebook for even more trail fun.Check out what our 16 participating eateries are offering.