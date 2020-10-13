Put away your pumpkins, we’re going on a cocktail trail

From Oct. 15-25, you can support the Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant scene on the first-ever Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail, sponsored by Bacardi.
During the ten day event, select restaurants — all with indoor and outdoor dining and many with takeout options — will offer an autumn-inspired cocktail featuring Bacardi Spiced Rum, Cazadores Tequila, or Grey Goose Vodka, with seasonal dishes to match. Plan your trail with the official trail map, which can be found at the City Paper booth during the Market Square Farmers Market on October 15 and 22. And, find the event on Facebook for even more trail fun.
Check out what our 16 participating eateries are offering.
946 Penn Ave.
August Henry's Burger Bar*
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, chai tea, Soergel’s apple cider, and a cinnamon sugar coated orange slice
Menu pairing
Apple Bacon Jam Burger: Angus burger with caramelized apple slices, bacon jam, maple honey dijon, sharp white cheddar, mixed greens, and served with fresh cut fries
Bakersfield*
940 Penn Ave.
Cazadores Tequila, Campari, house sour, jalapeño, and blood orange San Pellegrino
Menu pairing
Pollo Diablo- Arbol Chili Glazed Chicken: Chipotle lime cream, pickled white onions, queso fresco, radish, and cilantro
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St.
Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germaine, Aperol, lemon juice, cinnamon honey syrup, and egg white
Menu pairing
Wood-fired octopus with rosemary roasted fingerling potatoes, pickled cranberry, spiced walnut and arugula
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks*
301 Fifth Ave. at Piatt Place
Bacardi Spiced Rum, granny smith apples, cinnamon simple syrup, mint, and fresh squeezed lime juice
Menu pairing
Fig glazed cedar salmon with risotto
Meat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave.
Grey Goose Vodka, pear, allspice dram, cardamom, and Prosecco.
Menu pairing
Braised short ribs
Penn Cove Eatery &
245 Seventh St.
The Warren Bar & Burrow*
Bacardi Spiced Rum, Nux Alpina walnut liqueur, St. Elizabeth allspice dram, housemade sage syrup, fresh lime juice, Fee Bros walnut bitters, and fresh grated nutmeg
Menu pairing
Farmer’s Market Pork Ribs: Potato cakes, beet puree, short ribs, butternut squash, and arugula
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 Seventh St.
Grey Goose Vodka, Lillet, pineapple juice, lemon, and a Pinot Noir float garnished with an apple slice.
Menu pairing
Harvest Pizza: Wood-roasted butternut squash chunks, spicy Italian sausage, house-made fresh mozzarella, a creamy butternut sauce, and crispy sage leaves.
Redbeard’s on Sixth*
144 Sixth St.
Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon, and a lemon rind.
Menu pairing
Fuji Apple Salad: Artisan salad mix, golden beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and thin slices of Fuji apples topped with house made apple cider vinaigrette.
Revel*
242 Forbes Ave.
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, agave, lime, and rosemary salt.
Menu pairing
Crispy Brussels sprouts: Smoked bacon, bleu cheese, candied cashews, and yuzu mayo.
Scarpino by Scott Walton*
960 Penn Ave.
(pop-up at Ten Penny)
Bacardi Spiced Rum, oolong chai tea, irish cream, brown sugar syrup, fall spices, and aromatic bitters.
Menu pairing
Pasquale Parmigiana 28: Pennsylvania Amish chicken, mozzarella, basil, cured tomato, and provolone piccante.
täkō*
214 Sixth St.
Cazadores Blanco Tequila, mezcal, grapefruit, lime, and rosemary syrup
Fall Frozen Poison Apple-rita
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, allspice dram, apple cider, honey, lemon, apple bitters
Menu pairing
Chicken Tacos and papas bravas
Talia*
425 Sixth Ave.
Grey Goose Vodka, Amaro Nonino, Averna, orange juice, ginger syrup, honey simple, cinnamon syrup, orange twist and a pinch of nutmeg. (Served hot.)
Menu pairing
Meat Ball Sliders: pork, veal, and hot sausage blend meatballs with pomodoro sauce, provolone, mozzarella, arugula, and fresh challah buns.
The Lemonade Stand
435 Market St.
at Market Street Grocery*
Bacardi Spiced Rum, pear, maple, lime, and sparkling wine.
Menu pairing
Fall Chicken: Maple buffalo, sage aioli, cheddar
The Simple Greek*
431 Market St.
Bacardi Spiced Rum, Apple cider, apple juice, Bacardi 151, cinnamon, whipped cream, and garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Menu pairings
Rizogolo: Gooey rice pudding made in house.
Tyrokafteri: spicy feta dip served with warm pita.
The Speckled Egg*
501 Grant St., inside the Union Trust building
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Maggie's Farm 50/50 dark rum, BLY Silver 105 Proof rum, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, apple acid, and nitro muddled sage.
Menu pairing
Sweet potato waffle: Fried chicken breast, Maggie’s Farm Rum barrel aged syrup, and crispy sage.
The Standard*
947 Penn Ave.
Grey Goose Vodka, cream, pumpkin pie purée, maple syrup, with a graham cracker rim.
Menu pairing
Chocolate chip and pumpkin bread pudding with a housemade salted butterscotch caramel sauce.