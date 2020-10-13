 Put away your pumpkins, we’re going on a cocktail trail | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Put away your pumpkins, we’re going on a cocktail trail

By

click to enlarge cocktailtrail-pittsburgh.jpg
Put away your pumpkins because this year, we’ve got a better way to celebrate the season. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Pittsburgh City Paper have partnered up on the perfect way to experience fall: a cocktail trail.

From Oct. 15-25, you can support the Downtown Pittsburgh restaurant scene on the first-ever Downtown Fall Cocktail Trail, sponsored by Bacardi.

During the ten day event, select restaurants — all with indoor and outdoor dining and many with takeout options — will offer an autumn-inspired cocktail featuring Bacardi Spiced Rum, Cazadores Tequila, or Grey Goose Vodka, with seasonal dishes to match. Plan your trail with the official trail map, which can be found at the City Paper booth during the Market Square Farmers Market on October 15 and 22. And, find the event on Facebook for even more trail fun.


Check out what our 16 participating eateries are offering.


August Henry's Burger Bar*

946 Penn Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: AUGUST HENRY'S BURGER BAR
Photo: August Henry's Burger Bar
Apple Chai Margarita
 Cazadores Reposado Tequila, chai tea, Soergel’s apple cider, and a cinnamon sugar coated orange slice
Menu pairing
 Apple Bacon Jam Burger: Angus burger with caramelized apple slices, bacon jam, maple honey dijon, sharp white cheddar, mixed greens, and served with fresh cut fries

Bakersfield*

940 Penn Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: BAKERSFIELD
Photo: Bakersfield
Brimstone
 Cazadores Tequila, Campari, house sour, jalapeño, and blood orange San Pellegrino
Menu pairing
 Pollo Diablo- Arbol Chili Glazed Chicken: Chipotle lime cream, pickled white onions, queso fresco, radish, and cilantro

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

146 Sixth St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: GAUCHO PARRILLA ARGENTINA
Photo: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
Foliar Than Thou
 Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germaine, Aperol, lemon juice, cinnamon honey syrup, and egg white
Menu pairing
 Wood-fired octopus with rosemary roasted fingerling potatoes, pickled cranberry, spiced walnut and arugula

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks*

301 Fifth Ave. at Piatt Place
click to enlarge mcormick-and-smicks-logo.jpg
Apple Cinnamon Mojito
 Bacardi Spiced Rum, granny smith apples, cinnamon simple syrup, mint, and fresh squeezed lime juice
Menu pairing
 Fig glazed cedar salmon with risotto


Meat & Potatoes

649 Penn Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: MEAT & POTATOES
Photo: Meat & Potatoes
Warm & Fuzzy
 Grey Goose Vodka, pear, allspice dram, cardamom, and Prosecco.
Menu pairing
 Braised short ribs

Penn Cove Eatery &
The Warren Bar & Burrow*

245 Seventh St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: PENN COVE EATERY AND THE WARREN BAR & BURROW
Photo: Penn Cove Eatery and The Warren Bar & Burrow
Facundo
 Bacardi Spiced Rum, Nux Alpina walnut liqueur, St. Elizabeth allspice dram, housemade sage syrup, fresh lime juice, Fee Bros walnut bitters, and fresh grated nutmeg
Menu pairing
 Farmer’s Market Pork Ribs: Potato cakes, beet puree, short ribs, butternut squash, and arugula

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 Seventh St.
click to enlarge proper-brick-oven-logo.jpg
Southern Migration
 Grey Goose Vodka, Lillet, pineapple juice, lemon, and a Pinot Noir float garnished with an apple slice.
Menu pairing
 Harvest Pizza: Wood-roasted butternut squash chunks, spicy Italian sausage, house-made fresh mozzarella, a creamy butternut sauce, and crispy sage leaves.

Redbeard’s on Sixth*

144 Sixth St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: REDBEARD'S ON SIXTH
Photo: Redbeard's on Sixth
Original Sin
 Grey Goose Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, apple cider, cinnamon, and a lemon rind.
Menu pairing
 Fuji Apple Salad: Artisan salad mix, golden beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and thin slices of Fuji apples topped with house made apple cider vinaigrette.

Revel*

242 Forbes Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: REVEL
Photo: Revel
Blackberry-Sage Margarita
 Cazadores Reposado Tequila, agave, lime, and rosemary salt.
Menu pairing
 Crispy Brussels sprouts: Smoked bacon, bleu cheese, candied cashews, and yuzu mayo.


Scarpino by Scott Walton*
(pop-up at Ten Penny)

960 Penn Ave.
click to enlarge scarpino-logo.jpg
Not Your Dirty Chai
 Bacardi Spiced Rum, oolong chai tea, irish cream, brown sugar syrup, fall spices, and aromatic bitters.
Menu pairing
 Pasquale Parmigiana 28: Pennsylvania Amish chicken, mozzarella, basil, cured tomato, and provolone piccante.

täkō*

214 Sixth St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: TÄKŌ
Photo: täkō
Smocus Pocus
 Cazadores Blanco Tequila, mezcal, grapefruit, lime, and rosemary syrup
Fall Frozen Poison Apple-rita
Cazadores Reposado Tequila, allspice dram, apple cider, honey, lemon, apple bitters
Menu pairing
 Chicken Tacos and papas bravas

Talia*

425 Sixth Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: TALIA
Photo: Talia
Goose Down N’Bound
 Grey Goose Vodka, Amaro Nonino, Averna, orange juice, ginger syrup, honey simple, cinnamon syrup, orange twist and a pinch of nutmeg. (Served hot.)
Menu pairing
 Meat Ball Sliders: pork, veal, and hot sausage blend meatballs with pomodoro sauce, provolone, mozzarella, arugula, and fresh challah buns.

The Lemonade Stand
at Market Street Grocery*

435 Market St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: THE LEMONADE STAND AT MARKET STREET GROCERY
Photo: The Lemonade Stand at Market Street Grocery
Harvest Cocktail
 Bacardi Spiced Rum, pear, maple, lime, and sparkling wine.
Menu pairing
 Fall Chicken: Maple buffalo, sage aioli, cheddar

The Simple Greek*

431 Market St.
click to enlarge PHOTO: THE SIMPLE GREEK
Photo: The Simple Greek
Not Your Mama’s Apple Pie
 Bacardi Spiced Rum, Apple cider, apple juice, Bacardi 151, cinnamon, whipped cream, and garnished with a cinnamon stick.
Menu pairings
 Rizogolo: Gooey rice pudding made in house.
Tyrokafteri: spicy feta dip served with warm pita.

The Speckled Egg*

501 Grant St., inside the Union Trust building
click to enlarge PHOTO: THE SPECKLED EGG
Photo: The Speckled Egg
Pittsburgh Is A Zombie Town
 Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Maggie's Farm 50/50 dark rum, BLY Silver 105 Proof rum, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, apple acid, and nitro muddled sage.
Menu pairing
 Sweet potato waffle: Fried chicken breast, Maggie’s Farm Rum barrel aged syrup, and crispy sage.

The Standard*

947 Penn Ave.
click to enlarge PHOTO: THE STANDARD
Photo: The Standard
Easy As Pie
 Grey Goose Vodka, cream, pumpkin pie purée, maple syrup, with a graham cracker rim.
Menu pairing
 Chocolate chip and pumpkin bread pudding with a housemade salted butterscotch caramel sauce.


*Denotes cocktails to-go

All restaurants will be following COVID regulations. Participants will offer their cocktail and menu pairings during regular business hours. Visit their websites to find the most up-to-date information.

Trending

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist
New music roundup: Three Pittsburgh releases we're loving
PHOTOS: Protesters call for the tearing down of Christopher Columbus statue on Indigenous Peoples' Day
FestivalAFRICANA celebrates Black creatives in new virtual event series
Hambone's bar in Lawrenceville has closed permanently
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Buy and sell in-game goods using Eldorado Sponsored

By Eldorado

Buy and sell in-game goods using Eldorado

Amid a global pandemic, Central Outreach continues its mission to provide health for every community Sponsored

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

Amid a global pandemic, Central Outreach continues its mission to provide health for every community

Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19 Sponsored

By St. Clair Hospital and the Mayo Clinic

Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Buy and sell in-game goods using Eldorado

Sponsored

Buy and sell in-game goods using Eldorado

By Eldorado

Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19

Sponsored

Join a virtual webinar with Mayo Clinic and St. Clair doctors who are fighting against COVID-19

By St. Clair Hospital and the Mayo Clinic

Amid a global pandemic, Central Outreach continues its mission to provide health for every community

Sponsored

Amid a global pandemic, Central Outreach continues its mission to provide health for every community

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation