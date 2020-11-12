 Pusadee’s Garden sets opening date, 1700 Penn Ave. adds a Helltown Brewing Taproom, winter pop-ups, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pusadee’s Garden sets opening date, 1700 Penn Ave. adds a Helltown Brewing Taproom, winter pop-ups, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings

1700 Penn Ave.

Along with the Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop, 1700 Penn Ave. has opened a Helltown Brewing Taproom and Pa.-spirit focused cocktail bar. Both Helltown and Rivertowne beers, along with a selection of other local brews, are hosted on tap, and the cocktail list features state-made spirits from its sister store, Pennsylvania Libations. 1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. 1700penn.com

Forma Pasta

Forma Pasta is known for its fun pasta shapes and flavors. Now, you can purchase these homemade pastas from their storefront in Allentown. The pasta purveyor, which launched earlier this year with a subscription service, will sell traditional and seasonal pastas by the pound, along with a line of their own sauces. The subscription service will continue. 708 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. formapgh.com

Closings

Sharp Edge Bistro

When Sharp Edge Bistro's Penn Avenue lease ended during the pandemic in June, owner Jeff Walewski decided not to renew, ending the restaurant's 10-year run in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. This closing leaves only one remaining Sharp Edge restaurant — Sharp Edge Bistro Sewickley — from what was once five locations, including the former Sharp Edge Beer Emporium space in Friendship, which is now home to St. Clair Social.


Coming Soon

Pusadee’s Garden

A date for the much-anticipated re-opening of Pusadee’s Garden in Lawrenceville has been set, according to Pittsburgh Magazine. The magazine reports that the beloved Thai restaurant will start taking reservations on Dec. 1 for its Dec. 15 opening. 5321 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

Pop-ups

Fir Junction

The creators of the late summer to fall pop-up beer garden Lagerlands on the South Side are now bringing Fir Junction, a socially-distant, winter-themed bar to Garfield. Fir Junction will run until the end of January at 5523 Penn Ave., the home of Fish nor Fowl.

Food will be provided by Chef Jamilka Borges, as a preview of her coming-soon-to-Etna eatery, Wild Child. Drinks will feature a variety of craft brews from across the country, a few cocktails and wines, and a mix of non-alcoholic options. 5523 Penn Ave., Garfield. firjunction.com

Miracle on 6th

Miracle on 6th is back for another holiday season, starting Nov. 27. According to Good Food Pittsburgh, the bar will open in the space of recently-closed Pork & Beans Downtown and is run by Spencer Warren of The Warren.


Along with a venue change, the 2020 version of Miracle on 6th will include food, per COVID regulations. Reservations will be available, for space inside the bar and three igloo tents that will be installed on Sixth Street. 136 Sixth St., Downtown. instagram.com/miraclepgh

