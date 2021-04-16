PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community

PurePenn also has a deep commitment to giving back to the City of McKeesport and Mon Valley through its philanthropy and economic development initiatives. Located on the site of the former National Tube Works Steel Mill, and with founders born and raised in the area, PurePenn set out to achieve the ambitious goal of becoming the largest employer in the City of McKeesport.
Initially, PurePenn constructed a ground-up 20,000 square foot facility on the vacant former mill site. PurePenn then added nearly double the space in 2019, and in 2021, it added an additional 90,000 sq. ft. of space to its facility, placing a once vacant parcel of land back on the city and county’s tax rolls. As expansion continues, the number of employees has also grown. PurePenn currently has 100 employees, many of whom reside in the McKeesport and Mon Valley areas, with plans to continue adding employment opportunities in cultivation, processing, packaging, and shipping.
In addition to its economic development initiatives, PurePenn has been a beacon of philanthropic efforts in the community. As the founder and primary funding source for the McKeesport Community Fund, PurePenn has dedicated a substantial amount of time and resources to charity work and community improvement. Since starting the fund, PurePenn has provided over $155,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) organizations through the McKeesport Community Fund. These grants have been used to touch every part of life in the McKeesport community, everything from education and job training; at-risk and special needs youth; projects to improve infrastructure, removing blight, affordable housing; legal services; local entrepreneurship and economic development; STEM education; drug treatment and sober living; and, healthcare assistance in the City of McKeesport during the pandemic.
On top of all of this, PurePenn has collaborated on products to benefit the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. All of these initiatives come together to form the foundation of PurePenn’s vision of improving the lives of Pennsylvanians through a comprehensive commitment to revitalization, job creation, and community and economic development.
“We continue to strive to achieve our mission of providing family sustaining jobs and economic development in the City of McKeesport and Mon Valley, while also producing the highest quality medical marijuana products for the patients of Pennsylvania. What drives PurePenn and its employees is the knowledge that we are having a meaningful effect on Pennsylvanians and our region.”
PurePenn’s goals will continue to grow and expand throughout 2021. As they look to continue growing the operations and the team, the community involvement will grow as well. PurePenn will remain based in McKeesport, and continue to be a presence in revitalizing the area and making sure everyone in the community has the chance at the best life possible through PurePenn’s products and impact.