 PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

PurePenn making impact in Mon Valley Community

By

click to enlarge purepenn-pittsburgh.jpg
As a rapidly growing force in the Pennsylvania medical marijuana industry, PurePenn is committed to improving the lives of Pa. patients by providing the highest quality medical marijuana products. However, it’s not the only commitment they have made to the region.

PurePenn also has a deep commitment to giving back to the City of McKeesport and Mon Valley through its philanthropy and economic development initiatives. Located on the site of the former National Tube Works Steel Mill, and with founders born and raised in the area, PurePenn set out to achieve the ambitious goal of becoming the largest employer in the City of McKeesport.

Initially, PurePenn constructed a ground-up 20,000 square foot facility on the vacant former mill site. PurePenn then added nearly double the space in 2019, and in 2021, it added an additional 90,000 sq. ft. of space to its facility, placing a once vacant parcel of land back on the city and county’s tax rolls. As expansion continues, the number of employees has also grown. PurePenn currently has 100 employees, many of whom reside in the McKeesport and Mon Valley areas, with plans to continue adding employment opportunities in cultivation, processing, packaging, and shipping.


click to enlarge pure-penn-interior-pittsburgh.jpg

In addition to its economic development initiatives, PurePenn has been a beacon of philanthropic efforts in the community. As the founder and primary funding source for the McKeesport Community Fund, PurePenn has dedicated a substantial amount of time and resources to charity work and community improvement. Since starting the fund, PurePenn has provided over $155,000 in grants to local 501(c)(3) organizations through the McKeesport Community Fund. These grants have been used to touch every part of life in the McKeesport community, everything from education and job training; at-risk and special needs youth; projects to improve infrastructure, removing blight, affordable housing; legal services; local entrepreneurship and economic development; STEM education; drug treatment and sober living; and, healthcare assistance in the City of McKeesport during the pandemic.


On top of all of this, PurePenn has collaborated on products to benefit the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. All of these initiatives come together to form the foundation of PurePenn’s vision of improving the lives of Pennsylvanians through a comprehensive commitment to revitalization, job creation, and community and economic development.

click to enlarge pure-penn-pittsburgh-plants-marijuana.jpg

“We continue to strive to achieve our mission of providing family sustaining jobs and economic development in the City of McKeesport and Mon Valley, while also producing the highest quality medical marijuana products for the patients of Pennsylvania. What drives PurePenn and its employees is the knowledge that we are having a meaningful effect on Pennsylvanians and our region.”


PurePenn’s goals will continue to grow and expand throughout 2021. As they look to continue growing the operations and the team, the community involvement will grow as well. PurePenn will remain based in McKeesport, and continue to be a presence in revitalizing the area and making sure everyone in the community has the chance at the best life possible through PurePenn’s products and impact.

Trending

2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Michael Thompson
Pittsburgh Zoo lions test positive for COVID-19, reminding everyone that animals can be infected too
Save Our Stages Concert Series is back with themed virtual shows by Pittsburgh artists
Democratic Allegheny County Councilor makes insensitive remark about motion denouncing anti-trans sports bills before voting against it
The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert Sponsored

By Releaf Specialists

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety Sponsored

By Solevo Wellness

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx Sponsored

By Herbal Care Rx

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer Sponsored

By Sponsored Content

Summer Camps around Pittsburgh continue to plan safe ways to provide activities this summer
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

Sponsored

Five questions about getting your medical marijuana card, answered by an expert

By Releaf Specialists

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety

Sponsored

Solevo Wellness offers personalized treatments for anxiety | Medical marijuana for anxiety

By Solevo Wellness

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx

Sponsored

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card with Herbal Care Rx

By Herbal Care Rx

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Sponsored

Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

By Central Outreach Wellness Center

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation