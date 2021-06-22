 Pupusas, a special Commonplace Coffee blend, and other Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pupusas, a special Commonplace Coffee blend, and other Pittsburgh food news

Allegheny Wine Mixer
5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com
This wine bar posted a dimly lit photo to their Instagram with the caption: “We’re ready enough. Open tonight til midnight!” on June 20. So it's safe to assume they are back in business serving batched cocktails and wine to the Pittsburgh area. Get anything from an Old Fashioned Flight to a bottle of Pinot Gris for a great price.

Cafe Agnes
cafeagnes.com
If you’re frequenting the Bloomfield or Squirrel Hill farmers markets, be sure to stop by Cafe Agnes for delicious Salvadoran pupusas. The pupusa is a cornmeal or rice flour griddlecake or flatbread that is traditionally stuffed with ingredients like cheese, pork, or refried beans. Cafe Agnes now offers take-home pupusa kits that allow you to make the popular dish from the comfort of your home.
click to enlarge Pupusas from Cafe Agnes - CP PHOTO: MAGGIE WEAVER
CP photo: Maggie Weaver
Pupusas from Cafe Agnes
Bierport
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. bierport.com
The Bierport Taproom officially reopened on June 17, so you can rush back to enjoying a refreshing brew after months of closure. They have even added new booths to the space, so there’s even more seating. The bottle shop will be open seven days a week, but the taproom hours are Thursday - Saturday from 4 - 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh Taco Fest
Location TBD. pghtacofest.com
Pittsburgh Taco Fest has teased a return for September 11, 2021. You can stay tuned for more news and vendor announcements at their official website. In the past, they have featured popular eateries like Bea Taco Town, Edgar’s Best Tacos, and La Palapa.

Collabs

Wigle Whiskey x Iron City
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Created out of the lore of the mill working days, where cries of "Gimme and Imp 'n Arn!" was said to be heard from the workers, Wigle and Iron City have collaborated to bring you Imp-ish Straight Rye: a traditional rye whiskey with a bit of Iron City beer mixed in. The collaboration is open for pre-order only, so head to Wigle Whiskey’s website to get yourself a bottle.

Commonplace Coffee x Local Roots Landscaping
5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace Coffee and Local Roots Landscaping recently launched a collaborative coffee blend titled Neighborhood Blend. 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales will benefit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) a local nonprofit that supports victims of sexual assault, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. This blend is described as “balanced with plum and a savory body” and is sourced from Ceiba, Guatemala; Serra Negra, and Brazil. It is a limited edition blend and is only available through July 6.

