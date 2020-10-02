 PSO introduces Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PSO introduces Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience

By

click to enlarge Rhian Kenny - PHOTO: KRISTI JAN HOOVER
Photo: Kristi Jan Hoover
Rhian Kenny
Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra introduced a new online series which will bring PSO musicians and more beyond the confines of Heinz Hall. Experience classical music, popular music, and more virtually, thanks to Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience.

Comprised of five episodes, Front Row premiers Mon., Oct. 19 and will free to the public at pittsburghsymphony.org.

"As our country continues to experience the deep impact of the COVID pandemic, our hunger to create and to enjoy music also continues unabated," says 
Melia Tourangeau, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's president and CEO in a press release. "It is in that spirit that we have created Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience which brings together the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians, special friends and community partners to offer music to lift spirits, stories to inspire, and places and people to touch your soul."


Each Front Row episode will run from 60-90 minutes and will include music performed by ensembles of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, special interviews, and "other features that bridge the musical journey that is guided by the episode’s particular theme," like a behind-the-scene looks with the orchestra, a Heinz Hall exploration hosted by Jim Cunningham, artistic director at WQED-FM, and perspectives from the musicians, conductors and other members of the Pittsburgh Symphony leadership.

"After we announced the reinvention of the 125th season in August, we went into high gear and have worked relentlessly, within health and government restrictions, to bring the fantastic sound of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to the world in this new digital series," says Tourangeau.

The first episode, "Our Love for Pittsburgh", will open to the sounds of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and continue with works from composers such as Jessie Montgomery, Francesco Geminiani, Ennio Morricone, and Billy Strayhorn, as "the Orchestra salutes Pittsburgh through a glorious musical exploration of our dramatic geographic setting and the people drawn to it—the innovators, the immigrants, the trailblazers and the artists."

Trending

Netflix announces release date of Pittsburgh-shot Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman
A changing story by police on a rural Pa. shooting helped fuel white vigilantes and misinformation
Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen
A COVID Love Story
Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9

By Lisa Cunningham

Seven Days of Music: Sept. 3-9

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to air free performance on July 12

Quarantunes with the PSO's Kyle Mustain

By Jordan Snowden

Kyle Mustain, Principal English Horn for Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Heavy hitters in local art scene to converge in Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's 125th anniversary season

By Lisa Cunningham

Manfred Honeck and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Jellyfish celebrates its 3-year anniversary with livestream dance party

By Jordan Snowden

From left to right: Adam Shuck, Ricky Moslen, and Stephanie Tsong

Adda Coffee & Tea House’s Weekly Sunday Showcase Series mixes music and charity

By Jordan Snowden

Adda Coffee & Tea House’s Weekly Sunday Showcase Series mixes music and charity

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 1-7

By Jordan Snowden

Seven Days of Music: Oct. 1-7

Song Spotlight: "Come In" by Sober Clones

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "Come In" by Sober Clones
More »

Readers also liked…

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 30- 6, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey

Netflix announces release date of Pittsburgh-shot Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring the late Chadwick Boseman

By Hannah Lynn

Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage

Upcoming memoir is a love letter to Pittsburgh’s iconic Squirrel Cage

By Rege Behe

Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen

Greensburg native Sujata Day has already made it in Hollywood, but now she wants to bring her Pittsburgh experiences to the big screen

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation