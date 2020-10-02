PSO introduces Front Row: The PSO Virtual Experience

Comprised of five episodes, Front Row premiers Mon., Oct. 19 and will free to the public at pittsburghsymphony.org.
Each Front Row episode will run from 60-90 minutes and will include music performed by ensembles of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, special interviews, and "other features that bridge the musical journey that is guided by the episode’s particular theme," like a behind-the-scene looks with the orchestra, a Heinz Hall exploration hosted by Jim Cunningham, artistic director at WQED-FM, and perspectives from the musicians, conductors and other members of the Pittsburgh Symphony leadership.
"After we announced the reinvention of the 125th season in August, we went into high gear and have worked relentlessly, within health and government restrictions, to bring the fantastic sound of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to the world in this new digital series," says Tourangeau.
The first episode, "Our Love for Pittsburgh", will open to the sounds of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and continue with works from composers such as Jessie Montgomery, Francesco Geminiani, Ennio Morricone, and Billy Strayhorn, as "the Orchestra salutes Pittsburgh through a glorious musical exploration of our dramatic geographic setting and the people drawn to it—the innovators, the immigrants, the trailblazers and the artists."