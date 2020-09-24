Protesters march in Downtown, Hill District to voice anger about Breonna Taylor outcome

click to enlarge CP photo: Hannah Lynn Pittsburghers march in honor of Breonna Taylor on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020.

Sizable crowd marching through Duquesne campus/downtown pic.twitter.com/xSSUDlERFh — Hannah Lynn (@hanfranny) September 24, 2020

Some people inside are flashing their lights and waving through the windows as the crowd sings to them. pic.twitter.com/Z33LX62mOU — Christian Snyder (@csnyderj) September 24, 2020