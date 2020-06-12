 Protesters demand answers in death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Protesters demand answers in death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson

By

click to enlarge Protesters march through downtown before holding a candlelight vigil in McKeesport demanding answers and an investigation following the death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters march through downtown before holding a candlelight vigil in McKeesport demanding answers and an investigation following the death of trans activist Aaliyah Johnson.
This story has been updated on Mon., June 15 with additional details from the protest and a statement from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner

On Fri., June 12, a few hundred protesters gathered in McKeesport, calling for a thorough investigation into the suspicious death of Aaliyah Denise Johnson, a 32-year-old Black trans woman and activist. This comes after Johnson's body was found on the morning of May 27 on the 500 block of Sinclair Street outside of the Midtown Towers apartments, where she lived in McKeesport.

The rally and candlelight vigil were organized by the Pittsburgh arts and activist collective 1Hood Media. Representatives from a number of local LGBTQ groups were also in attendance, including Terrance McGeorge of Project Matters and Dena Stanley of Trans YOUniting, who were both friends of Johnson. Also at the rally was Johnson's mother, Tonya Reed, who cried out for answers about her daughter's death.


McGeorge and others led chants of “Black trans lives matter” and “Say her name” as the rally marched from Jerome Street Bridge and looped around downtown McKeesport, stopping briefly in front of Midtown Towers to speak. Marchers cried and hugged as volunteers handed out candles, many of which remained unlit because it was still daylight.

Taking the megaphone, McGeorge pointed out the absurdity of Johnson dying just a short distance from the McKeesport City Hall municipal building, located right across the street from Midtown.

“We need to be standing up and letting people know that they are safe,” said McGeorge, adding the Allegheny County police, local representatives, and Midtown management should all be held accountable for their roles in not keeping Johnson safe.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner determined that Johnson died on May 26 from blunt impact to the head and neck, and her death was ruled a suicide, with reports saying she either jumped or had fallen from her apartment window.


On Mon., June 15, the Medical Examiner sent further details in the hope that "this definitive determination along with additional investigative details will provide some answers to the family and loved ones of Aaliyah Johnson,” noting that their investigation including a review of building security video which showed Johnson entered her apartment alone, that no one else entered or exited her apartment during the night, and that she was alone at the time she exited her apartment window.

However, on Friday, many remained unconvinced that Johnson had taken her own life. A statement released prior to the rally detailed how Johnson's family had received “little information in regards to the investigation,” and that she had been the subject of transphobic discrimination, including “being brutally attacked in her own home on multiple occasions at [Midtown Towers], having her partners outed on social media, and facing threats due to her gender identity.” Overall, they say she had been in fear for her life.

The organizers see Johnson's death as part of a wider problem with Black people being victimized by police and government officials, given the dozens of other nationwide protests spurred by the lack of prosecutions in the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many others.

“At a time where there is a groundswell of support against police brutality and violence, the community is concerned that the disregard for Aaliyah’s Black life means her family will never find answers as to why her body was found lying in the street and why evidence has yet to be collected,” says the statement.

Johnson also adds to a disturbing trend of Black trans women being killed nationwide over the last few years. The LGBTQ civil rights organization, Human Rights Campaign, determined that, in 2018, 27 transgender or gender-nonconforming people were the victims of “fatal violence,” the majority of which were Black trans women. This month alone, two Black trans women were killed, Riah Milton in Liberty Township, Ohio, and Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in Philadelphia, Pa.


The rally demanded that Allegheny County police conduct a more thorough investigation into Johnson's cause of death, highlighted by repeated chants of “Do your jobs.”

The event also called for more protections and services for trans people in McKeesport and the surrounding area. Allegheny County does offer non-discrimination protections for trans people as part of its civil rights laws, but rally-goers want more services available to show trans people are welcome and are kept safe throughout the county.

As the rally concluded at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street, where attendees formed a circle before dispersing, McGeorge emphasized once again the need for the public to speak up and demand justice for Johnson.

“We demand a fair investigation, we demand to know the facts,” said McGeorge. “We want a fair and swift investigation. … We demand that Black, queer, and trans lives are celebrated in this community.”
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Tonya Reed, the mother of Aaliyah Johnson, screams for answers through the megaphone in front of the police station in downtown McKeesport. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Tonya Reed, the mother of Aaliyah Johnson, screams for answers through the megaphone in front of the police station in downtown McKeesport.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Protesters form a circle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Protesters form a circle at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Walnut Street.

Speaking of Aaliyah Denise Johnson , McKeesport

Transit advocacy group seeks input for best route for possible East Busway extension

By Ryan Deto

Penn station at East busway, Downtown

Special election for 35th State House District planned for Tuesday

By Sabrina Bodon

Fawn Walker-Montgomery (left) and Austin Davis

How will a planned medical-marijuana facility in McKeesport benefit those who live there?

By Rebecca Addison

How will a planned medical-marijuana facility in McKeesport benefit those who live there?

McKeesport has made vast contributions to the world of professional sports

By Mike Wysocki

McKeesport has made vast contributions to the world of professional sports
More »

Tags

Latest in News

LGBTQ people in Pa. finally have workplace nondiscrimination protections after US Supreme Court ruling

By Amanda Waltz

The Pittsburgh Pride Equality March on June 9, 2019

CMU responds to criticism of hiring former Trump cabinet member Richard Grenell

By Hannah Lynn

CMU responds to criticism of hiring former Trump cabinet member Richard Grenell

Activist coalition delivers police-reform demands to Pittsburgh city and county leaders

By Ryan Deto

Brandi Fisher of the Alliance of Police Accountability speaks at a press conference

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges fracking giant Range Resources with environmental crimes

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Official Range Resources Announcement on June 12, 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 10-16, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Dallas Beauty Lounge accused of racist remarks, unethical business practices

Dallas Beauty Lounge accused of racist remarks, unethical business practices

By Amanda Waltz

Screenshot from PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Official Range Resources Announcement on June 12, 2020

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges fracking giant Range Resources with environmental crimes

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation