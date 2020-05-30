Protest honoring George Floyd brings thousands to Downtown Pittsburgh; ends in destruction not supported by protest organizers

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Murphy Thousands gather in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sat., May 30 to protest the death of George Floyd.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Murphy A police car set on fire outside PPG Paints Arena on Sat., May 30.

Police car set on fire on Centre Avenue, right outside PPG Paints Arena. pic.twitter.com/ZuJBuruDXQ — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) May 30, 2020

Important first hand account from inside PPG Arena. The vandals are not part of the young Black Leadership that organized this March. They are anarchists, hell bent on chaos and destruction. The hijacked a peaceful, march for justice and exploited it for their own selfish agenda. pic.twitter.com/GDQicT2Jo5 — bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 30, 2020

One of the organizers yelling at people apparently involved in property damage. She is visibly upset. She also yelled at a white man before I started taking this video. pic.twitter.com/8IgJpaKwMO — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) May 30, 2020

State store on fifth window shattered by protesters @905eesa pic.twitter.com/TLdD0b449s — Bill O'Driscoll (@ODriscoll1bill) May 30, 2020

Pittsburgh Public Safety reports that dozens of businesses Downtown were damaged and/or looted this evenings, and police have made dozens of arrests.