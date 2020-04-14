Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine

•

When adding hair, always add hair to the section that is being switched into the middle



Brush out hair and moisturize beforehand



It’s OK if it’s not perfect. You can tuck stray pieces of hair in with bobby pins.





Hairbands to tie off braided ends



Leave-in conditioner



Comb and brush







There's a misconception that every Black woman knows how to braid. Black hair requires a lot of time and patience, and usually, it's easier to have someone else do it. But right now, that might not be an option. And that's OK! So here is a tutorial of two simple braids you can do at home to protect your hair.