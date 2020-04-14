Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine

Reminders:
• When adding hair, always add hair to the section that is being switched into the middle
• Brush out hair and moisturize beforehand
• It’s OK if it’s not perfect. You can tuck stray pieces of hair in with bobby pins.
Needed Items:
• Hairbands to tie off braided ends
• Leave-in conditioner
• Comb and brush
Need products/items? Yerimahs Sisters Beauty Supply Store (100 Fifth Ave., Downtown) is open for curbside service and delivery.
More tutorials:
· How To Cornrow Braid For Beginners (Second style shown in video above)
Additionally, each week Niani Barracks, a stylist from Detroit, livestreams a class called A Safe Space for Black Girls That Never Learned How to Braid. The cost is $5 and the class takes place on Facebook live on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. One of the perks of a livestream is that you can ask questions as Barracks teaches.