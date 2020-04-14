 Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Protective hairstyle tutorial: Learn how to braid your own hair during quarantine

There's a misconception that every Black woman knows how to braid. Black hair requires a lot of time and patience, and usually, it's easier to have someone else do it. But right now, that might not be an option. And that's OK! So here is a tutorial of two simple braids you can do at home to protect your hair.


Reminders:
When adding hair, always add hair to the section that is being switched into the middle
 Brush out hair and moisturize beforehand
 It’s OK if it’s not perfect. You can tuck stray pieces of hair in with bobby pins.

Needed Items:
Hairbands to tie off braided ends
 Leave-in conditioner
 Comb and brush

Need products/items? Yerimahs Sisters Beauty Supply Store (100 Fifth Ave., Downtown) is open for curbside service and delivery.

More tutorials:
· How to braid for beginners (First style shown in video above)
· How To Cornrow Braid For Beginners (Second style shown in video above)


Additionally, each week Niani Barracks, a stylist from Detroit, livestreams a class called A Safe Space for Black Girls That Never Learned How to Braid. The cost is $5 and the class takes place on Facebook live on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. One of the perks of a livestream is that you can ask questions as Barracks teaches.

