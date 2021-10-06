 Proposed natural-gas power plant near Pittsburgh cancels plans | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Proposed natural-gas power plant near Pittsburgh cancels plans

By

click to enlarge A natural-gas power plant
A natural-gas power plant
A Southwestern Pennsylvania company that was looking to build a natural-gas power plant in Washington County has cancelled its plans, and withdrawn its request for a permit from Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental protection.

The Burgettstown-based Robinson Power, LLC was proposing a so-called “Beech Hollow” plant that would have produced 1,000 MW of electricity. However, on Oct. 4, Robinson Power with withdrew its permits before a request from environmental groups was heard asking the DEP to reject the permit application.

The Beech Hollow project had been opposed by environmental groups from the onset, who claimed that the plant would negatively affect air quality in the region. The Pittsburgh region is regularly cited as having some of the worst air quality in America. Pennsylvania is also a net exporter of electricity, meaning the state creates more electricity than it uses.


Natural-gas power plants emit less CO2 than coal-fired power plants, but natural gas facilities can be prone to emitting large amounts of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

Over the last several months, the Clean Air Council had appealed plans by Robinson Power, and the company had altered plans multiple times for the plant, all of which were approved by the DEP.

The Clean Air Council is claiming victory with the proposed plant cancellation. “We are thrilled to have stopped the construction of a dirty power plant in Robinson Township, where residents are already overburdened by air pollution from a plethora of oil and gas facilities,” said Lisa Hallowell of Environmental Integrity Project, which represented the Clean Air Council, in a statement.

However, Robinson Power has not commented on its canceled plans.


Natural gas prices have been increasing coming out of the pandemic shutdowns. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices in Pennsylvania were $7.19 per thousand cubic feet, the highest the price has been in two years.

According to Reuters, natural gas providers are likely to keep increasing natural gas prices for some time as a measure to recoup shutdown losses.

Trending

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition
Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found
VaultArt Studio artist Darian Johnson turns beloved animation into grotesque paintings
Album Review: Flower Crown’s Heat is the perfect end-of-summer release
Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

By Jason Phox

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

50 years of queer media in Pennsylvania to be celebrated at Point Park event

By Jason Phox

Pride march in Downtown Pittsburgh

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit

By Tia Bailey

The Carnegie Science Center brings Pompeii to Pittsburgh with new exhibit
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

By Jason Phox

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

Pa. GOP lawmaker proposes legalizing adult-use cannabis to fund State Police, community programs

By Marley Parish

State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York)
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

Pittsburgh City Council appears poised to exert more power ahead of new mayoral transition

By Ryan Deto

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

Chris Deluzio announces $255K in campaign donations for suburban Pittsburgh race

By Jason Phox

State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York)

Pa. GOP lawmaker proposes legalizing adult-use cannabis to fund State Police, community programs

By Marley Parish

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation