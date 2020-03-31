 Proposals wanted for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm initiative | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Proposals wanted for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm initiative

By

click to enlarge Office of Public Art staff members meeting remotely through Zoom - PHOTO: ASHLEY ANDERSON
Photo: Ashley Anderson
Office of Public Art staff members meeting remotely through Zoom
The Office of Public Art (OPA) at the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council (GPAC) is seeking proposals from local visual and performing artists for its new initiative, Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm.

Three artists will be chosen from submissions that “bridge social distance, increase a sense of community well being, and provide avenues for intellectual and emotional engagement,” reads the press release.

OPA director Sallyann Kluz says the call for artists is a “direct response to questions that have come up within our own team about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our relationship to public space and to each other.”


“As an organization that is deeply committed to the social and cultural importance of public places in shaping our personal and civic lives, it is frankly unnerving as we begin to grasp the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our lives both now and in the future," says Kluz. "However, we believe deeply in the ability of artists' creative practices to catalyze new approaches to the challenges that face us. Through this opportunity, we hope to spur new thinking about how our communities can stay connected even while remaining physically distant.”

While all media and disciplines will be considered, the project should be widely shareable through digital and virtual platforms, or by other means, as a way to meet public health and safety guidelines set by the state and local government, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each artist selected will receive $1,500 to implement their project.

The COVID-19 response has had its own impact on GPAC. The organization initially postponed or canceled any meetings, programs, or workshops, as well as OPA events like walking tours, through March 31. Judging by information on the GPAC website, that has now extended to events up through the end of April. It was also announced that effective March 16, GPAC staff would work remotely.


"We have a multitude of projects and events that were either in progress or deep in planning when this crisis began," says OPA associate director Divya Rao Heffley, and OPA project manager Derek Reese, in a joint statement.

They add that the OPA moved quickly to postpone events and project launches, and shift project meetings to an online format. "We have been focusing on finding creative, virtual ways to keep our projects moving until such a time as we can resume programming in real-time and -space."

However, they stress the OPA's commitment to "ensuring all of our projects and events see their way to completion, in one form or another, as soon as it is feasible and safe for everyone involved."

They anticipate that the proposals will run the full spectrum of possibilities in terms of medium, approach, and outcome, and are open to the variety of ways artists care to share their work.

"We trust artists to determine what sharing means within the context of their own work and look forward to potentially learning about creative new ways of distributing or disseminating artwork within the constraints we now face," they say.


Ultimately, they see the initiative as a learning opportunity, albeit a challenging one, for all local artists, especially those unfamiliar with sharing work online.

"Our dream is that these new processes or outcomes will remain relevant even beyond the threat of the coronavirus, opening up new pathways for making and experiencing artwork in the public realm," they say. "We hope that these projects bring connection, hope, and even joy to the audiences who experience them, increasing access to public art and making these experiences as broad and equitable as possible."

Deadline for Artists Bridging Social Distance in the Public Realm submissions is Mon., April 20 at 11:59 p.m. Selected artists will be announced in late April and projects are anticipated to be launched in late May. Those interested can also access a virtual information session on Mon., April 13 from 4-5 p.m. on Zoom

Speaking of Office Of Public Art , Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council

Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief

By Hannah Lynn

Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief

Khūrākī returns in March to share stories and food by Afghan refugees

By Hannah Lynn

Khūrākī returns in March to share stories and food by Afghan refugees

Ricardo Iamuuri Robinson to project veteran voices with new public art residency

By Amanda Waltz

Ricardo Iamuuri Robinson to project veteran voices with new public art residency

City seeking nominations for 2019 Mayor’s Award for Public Art

By Amanda Waltz

Energy Flow by Andrea Polli
More »

Tags

Latest in Features

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

By Alex Gordon

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more

By Josh Oswald

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more (2)

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin

By Alex Gordon

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin

Checking in during quarantine: Sally Wiggin

By Alex Gordon

Original Broadway cast of Hadestown

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust promises new PNC Broadway season with Cher, Hadestown, Hamilton, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more (2)

Get a five-dollar caricature from local artist who drew for Superman, Archie, and more

By Josh Oswald

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

Checking in during quarantine: Kelsey Robinson

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation