Prohibition Pastries expands, Miracle pop-up returns to Downtown, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings
Prohibition Pastries
6168 Centre Ave., East Liberty. prohibition-pastries.square.site
Pittsburgh’s “boozy bakery,” Prohibition Pastries, has expanded to East Liberty. Eliza Bowman, owner of the bakery known for its English and Irish-style alcohol-infused treats, is bringing all the staples to the new location: hand pies, scones, sticky buns, and more.
Bowman is temporarily closing Prohibition’s first location in Point Breeze to focus on the new expansion, though she expects to reopen after a few small renovations.
Istanbul Corner
541 East Ohio St., North Side. 412-708-1953
Istanbul Corner is the newest addition to East Ohio Street, now serving Turkish staples and more for takeout.
Miracle on 6th
136 6th St., Downtown. Instagram.com/micraclepgh/
For the fifth year, holiday pop-up bar Miracle is open in Downtown Pittsburgh. This year, the gaudy pop-up is taking over the former space of Pork & Beans on Sixth Street. Cocktails, created by operator and mixologist Spencer Warren of The Warren include the Fruitcake Flip, brandy, rum, amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and an egg; Bad Santa, a warmly-spiced take on mulled wine; and more.
Reservations can be made for indoor dining and the outdoor igloos online. The festive cocktails are also available for takeout.
Announcements and Changes
Fet Fisk Zine
fetfisk.net
After 14 months of Nordic-themed pop-ups, the team behind Fet Fisk has put together a zine including their old menus, 10 untested recipes, behind-the-scenes photos, and “various scribblings abound.”
The zine is available for purchase through the Royal Market online store.
Eat Drink Livestream
Con Alma. 5884 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. conalmapgh.com
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Shadyside jazz bar Con Alma has returned to offering contactless takeout only, but this time around, with an added livestream feature.
Order a dinner and live-stream package from the restaurant to experience the charm of Con Alma from your own home. Don’t want to eat? No problem. Two sets of live jazz — Wednesdays through Saturdays, 6-8 p.m. — are available to stream for $10.
Shop the StripSupport Strip District businesses this holiday season by purchasing a Strip District Passport, a coupon book with over $500 worth of savings. Discounts include free hotcakes at Pamela’s P&G Diner, $10 of $40 at Parma Sausage Products, and more.
Passports are $20 and now available for purchase at a variety of Strip District businesses or online at passporttothestrip.com.