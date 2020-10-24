Processing new perspectives with pictures and paddling

But really, I've spent enough time inside my apartment this past week thinking and being sad about losing our dear friend and coworker, Alex Gordon. I'm glad that after meeting with the entire staff and a counselor yesterday morning, reading Hannah Lynn's beautiful eulogy, and finishing some edits, that I was able to get on the water and just create pretty pictures with nice light, even if after this week, it feels like they mean very little in the grand scheme of life. Having paddled the Allegheny River more times than I can count, there are some really awesome scenes that I've just always wanted to document and this early fall day gave me the perfect opportunity. A guy even gave me $10 for retrieving his two beer cans that fell into the river. I didn't want it, but he threw that in too, so I had no choice in the matter.
This week's photo essay was all about just clearing my head and spending time in Pittsburgh, doing me for the afternoon. As much as I love relaxing on the water, I hate having moments I see with my eyes not made into pixels and shared with the world. I'm glad I could finally check that box off, even if it did mean risking all of my equipment ending up at the bottom of the river.
At the end of the day, I spent that $10 I was gifted on my own beer. Thanks, Alex.