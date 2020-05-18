 Prime Stage Shares engages patrons with virtual readings and activities | Theater | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local theaters have been closed for two months, but they're still working hard to keep patrons entertained during quarantine. Prime Stage Theatre is keeping active with their Prime Stage Shares series, featuring uplifting messages, activities, and videos of prime stage theater members and local leaders reading excerpts of books on their Facebook page.

“People enjoy and look forward to the stories the company presents, so we put our heads together and came up with this unique series which fits with Prime Stage's mission and is something that we will continue once we return to performing on stage," said Prime Stage co-founder Wayne Brinda in a press release. "We hope these stories brighten everyone’s day and help them find their own stories to tell."

Three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Prime Stage posts something new. On Meaningful Mondays, they post an inspirational or thought-provoking quote. On Wacky Wednesdays, posts offer ideas or quarantine activities, like having a mini costume party or how to make clouds in a jar. On Storytime Fridays, guests including Sally Wiggin and Richard Blair (son of George Orwell) read aloud everything from children's books to Franz Kafka.


Prime Stage has offered other virtual events, including its High School Drama Awards, which were originally scheduled for March 28, and was instead moved online. The theater is working on coming up with more activities, including a virtual workshop for teachers, and live-streaming stage productions in the fall.

