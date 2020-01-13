 President of Delta Foundation Gary Van Horn resigns | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

President of Delta Foundation Gary Van Horn resigns

By

click to enlarge deltafoundationlogo.jpg
Delta Foundation Board President Gary Van Horn resigned on Monday following a brief leave of absence from the organization. In December, Van Horn was charged with impersonating law enforcement.

The Delta Foundation, one of the city's most prominent LGBTQ organizations, released a statement on Monday announcing the changes and naming board member Jim Sheppard as interim board president and Marty Healey as chair of Pittsburgh Pride 2020.

"Founder and President Gary Van Horn, who was a volunteer, has resigned from his board position allowing new leadership to guide Delta into the next decade," reads the statement, which also notes that Delta has hired an independent law firm to investigate its activities over the years.


Sheppard told WESA the board “felt that in the best interest of the foundation and of Pittsburgh Pride to have a complete separation from Mr. Van Horn.”

The Delta Foundation and Van Horn have been longtime organizers of Pittsburgh Pride, an annual LGBTQ festival. In addition to his recent legal troubles, Van Horn's tenure was marked by consistent turmoil and controversy. Pittsburgh Pride has faced criticism over the years for its sponsorship from EQT, a fracking company that has donated to anti-LGBTQ politicians.

The friction within the organization led to the creation of People's Pride, a festival with more openly intersectional and diverse goals than Pittsburgh Pride, which has been criticized for its centering of cisgender and white people. The division between the two festivals was even the subject of a segment on The Daily Show over the summer.

In October, Van Horn announced that Pittsburgh Pride would be moving dates from June to July, and moving locations from Downtown streets to Point State Park to accommodate its growing attendance. 

Speaking of...

Head organizer of Pittsburgh Pride takes leave of absence after charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer

By Ryan Deto

Scene from Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh's 2019 Pittsburgh Pride Equality March

Pittsburgh Pride 2020 is moving to July and will have a new location

By Ryan Deto

The Pittsburgh Pride Equality March on Sun., June 9, 2019

The Daily Show features two Pittsburgh Pride celebrations in a segment on corporate sponsorship

By Hannah Lynn

Jaboukie Young-White of The Daily Show visits Pittsburgh Pride

Photos: People's Pride Parade

By Jared Wickerham

Ciora Thomas of SisTers PGH leads the People's Pride parade through Downtown on Sun., June 9, 2019.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building

Rep. Mike Doyle backs the CLEAN Future Act. How does it compare to the Green New Deal?

By Hannah Lynn

Mike Doyle (second from right) with the House Energy and Commerce Committee

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County Jail population down 7% in 2019, according to new county report (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

By Meg Fair

The Three Rivers Arts Festival’s Emerging Artist Program provides mentorship and assistance to new artists

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Sara Innamorato and Summer Lee say their victories can open doors for non-traditional and minority candidates in Pittsburgh

Does anybody outside of Pittsburgh care about the Three Rivers Arts Festival?

By Ryan Deto

Three Rivers Arts Festival at Point State Park

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence

By Lauren Ortego

A new update of RUSafe app seeks to help victims of domestic violence
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood has seen its home prices drastically increase in recent years.

Pittsburgh has a lot of flipped homes recently. What does that mean for the region?

By Ryan Deto

Air quality protesters at Pittsburgh City-County Building

Dozens gather Downtown to protest poor air quality in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Mike Doyle (second from right) with the House Energy and Commerce Committee

Rep. Mike Doyle backs the CLEAN Future Act. How does it compare to the Green New Deal?

By Hannah Lynn

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

State House candidate Dan Smith is gearing up for a rematch with Daryl Metcalfe

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation