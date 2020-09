click to enlarge Inside the old Preserving Underground location

New Kensington record store Preserving Underground is kicking off Labor Day Weekend with the grand reopening of its new shop location, right across the street from its old one.



Preserving Underground is now located at 1101 5th Ave in New Kensington. The location was previously used as a worship and service center for the Salvation Army. It is o pen from 12-10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.





AJ Rassau bought the space earlier this year and used the closures during the pandemic to get the new shop up and running.





OwnerPreserving Underground originally opened in 2019 as Preserving Hardcore , but underwent a name change at the start of the new year.