Post-Gazette union overwhelmingly votes to strike, now awaits OK from union leaders

“The newsroom staff has rightfully earned journalistic accolades even as BCI despicably treats its journalists as chattel,” said Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh president and P-G reporter Michael Fuoco in a press release. "We are committed to journalism, the Post-Gazette, and the community we are humbled to serve and are doing everything we can to avoid a strike."
The 123 guild members have been holding a mail-in election over the last 10 days, and ballots were finalized today. Two other CWA unions at the newspaper, Pittsburgh Typographical Union #7 and Mailers Local M-22, have also both unanimously authorized a strike. With those additional unions, that is about 163 employees who have voted to authorize a strike at the Post-Gazette.
According to the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, the decision to hold a strike vote was spurned by Post-Gazette management's decision to implement parts of a new contract without consent of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh.
On July 28, the P-G ran a story about the new contract, which stated that ownership and the guild have “reached an impasse in contract negotiations” and so ownership implemented certain portions of what the story described as its “final contract offer to the Guild."
Fuoco told Pittsburgh City Paper on July 29 that there is no new contract, that P-G management unlawfully declared an impasse, and that ownership is imposing its terms on to the guild members. He says ownership eliminated seniority, severance, and the ability for workers to file grievances. According to Fuoco, management is forcing members onto their health-care plan, which can be altered at any time.
The Post-Gazette is owned by Block Communications Inc., which also owns the Toledo Blade, and several other television and radio stations. John Block is the current publisher of the Post-Gazette, and Keith Burris is the current executive editor.
A request for comment to P-G management was not immediately returned.
"Today's vote clearly shows that our members are fed up with the Post-Gazette's long-standing refusal to bargain in good faith," said Guild unit chairman and P-G editor Jonathan Silver. "Our members fully understand the egregious nature of the company's wrongheaded decision to unlawfully declare an impasse and impose work conditions without bargaining, and now they have sent a loud and clear message to the Blocks."
Fuoco said in a press release that the union is happy to enter back into negotiations with management, but says that without the company rescinding its "illegal changes to our working conditions," the union is ready to "withhold our talent" from the paper.
The Post-Gazette's reporters were awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 2019 for their coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. P-G journalists have been working without a contract for the last few years, and they have gone without a pay raise for more than 14 years. Tensions between the union and ownership boiled over last year when journalists completed a “no confidence” vote against P-G management. And tensions have only increased since then. In December 2019, CP documented how the stressful and chaotic work environment of the newsroom led to longtime and accomplished journalists fleeing the paper.
In June, things got worse. After P-G management removed two Black journalists, Alexis Johnson and Michael Santiago, from Black Lives Matter protest coverage for an alleged “bias,” union leadership stood in solidarity with Johnson and Santiago and demanded that Burris and managing editor Karen Kane both resign. The Post-Gazette has since lost large advertising clients and was removed from Giant Eagle grocery stores in response to Johnson's and Santiago's removal from protest coverage. Santiago has since accepted a buyout, telling CP, "I can’t work for a paper that treats their employees like this." He's one of at least 14 employees who have left the newspaper in its latest round of company buyouts.
It's unclear when parent union leadership from The Newspaper Guild and CWA will decide to authorize the strike.