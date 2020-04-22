Portraits of the Pandemic: The second installment of a photo essay featuring essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines

Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh direct support professional, Michelle Flewellen (center), and two residents, Gerry Snow (left) and Kevin Kareis (right), pose for a portrait on the front porch of their home on Mon., April 20, 2020. Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh is a non-profit that provides homes and support for people with intellectual disabilities.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham John Henson, director of Slater Funeral Service, poses for a portrait in the casket room in Green Tree on Fri., April 17, 2020.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Reed Putlitz, owner of Reed & Co., poses for a portrait through the restaurant's walk-up window along Butler Street in Lawrenceville neighborhood on Thu., April 16, 2020.

As the global coronavirus pandemic hits our city,is celebrating the essential workers on the frontlines. They’re driving your buses, delivering your mail, making sure you’re fed, helping you heal. The following series of photographs, taken byphotographer Jared Wickerham, is our second installment of Portraits of the Pandemic, featuring some of those essential workers that are so important to our city.