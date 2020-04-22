Portraits of the Pandemic: The second installment of a photo essay featuring essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh direct support professional, Michelle Flewellen (center), and two residents, Gerry Snow (left) and Kevin Kareis (right), pose for a portrait on the front porch of their home on Mon., April 20, 2020. Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh is a non-profit that provides homes and support for people with intellectual disabilities.
As the global coronavirus pandemic hits our city, Pittsburgh City Paper
is celebrating the essential workers on the frontlines. They’re driving your buses, delivering your mail, making sure you’re fed, helping you heal. The following series of photographs, taken by CP
photographer Jared Wickerham, is our second installment of Portraits of the Pandemic, featuring some of those essential workers that are so important to our city.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
John Henson, director of Slater Funeral Service, poses for a portrait in the casket room in Green Tree on Fri., April 17, 2020.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Reed Putlitz, owner of Reed & Co., poses for a portrait through the restaurant's walk-up window along Butler Street in Lawrenceville neighborhood on Thu., April 16, 2020.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Police officers Chris Vissichelli and Jason Pokorny pose for a portrait in Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood on Sat., April 18, 2020.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Michelle Tanner, patient care consultant at medical marijuana dispensary Solevo Wellness, poses for a portrait in Squirrel Hill on Fri., April 10, 2020.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Dr. Abhi Humar poses for a portrait outside of UPMC Montefiore hospital in Oakland on Fri., April 17, 2020.
click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Humane Animal Rescue employees Alex Trybus, adoptions; Abbey Kaufman, animal caretaker; and Michelle Baker, veterinary technician, pose for a portrait with Ruby, a 3 year-old pit bull mix who is available for adoption, in the North Side on Sat., April 18, 2020.
