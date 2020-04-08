 Portraits of the Pandemic: A photo essay of essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Portraits of the Pandemic: A photo essay of essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines

By

click to enlarge Sidney Davis, bus driver for Port Authority of Allegheny County, in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Sidney Davis, bus driver for Port Authority of Allegheny County, in Downtown Pittsburgh
Across Pittsburgh, as the city becomes more and more still under a stay-at-home order, a large group of people continues to wake up every morning to go to work. As the global coronavirus pandemic hits our city, Pittsburgh City Paper is celebrating the essential workers on the frontlines. They’re driving your buses, delivering your mail, making sure you’re fed, helping you heal. The following series of photographs, taken by CP photographer Jared Wickerham during the first few weeks of the pandemic, features some of those essential workers so important to our city.

click to enlarge Angela Battaglia, registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Angela Battaglia, registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side
click to enlarge Colin Killins, United States Postal Service, on his route in Stanton Heights - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Colin Killins, United States Postal Service, on his route in Stanton Heights
click to enlarge Edward Wahl, owner of Wahl’s Auto Repair in the South Side - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Edward Wahl, owner of Wahl’s Auto Repair in the South Side
click to enlarge T-Funk, employee of Bierport in Lawrenceville - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
T-Funk, employee of Bierport in Lawrenceville
click to enlarge Aaron Meyer, Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of South Hills - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Aaron Meyer, Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of South Hills
click to enlarge Zanaya Brown, sous chef/kitchen manager; - River, cook; and Adrianna Lyndsay, manager, of - The Yard in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Zanaya Brown, sous chef/kitchen manager; River, cook; and Adrianna Lyndsay, manager, of The Yard in Downtown Pittsburgh
click to enlarge Rick Dayton, Morning News Anchor at Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Rick Dayton, Morning News Anchor at Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV
click to enlarge Anthony Guido, cashier at Bryant Street Market in Highland Park - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Anthony Guido, cashier at Bryant Street Market in Highland Park
click to enlarge Lt. Olguens Fils-Aime, of the Salvation Army in Homewood - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Lt. Olguens Fils-Aime, of the Salvation Army in Homewood
If you have a suggestion for a future portrait, we invite you to reach out to jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com.

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

How the Department of Human Services is supporting Pennsylvanians with disabilities

By Hannah Lynn

How the Department of Human Services is supporting Pennsylvanians with disabilities

Familylinks opens temporary housing for homeless youth recovering from the coronavirus

By Amanda Waltz

Familylinks opens temporary housing for homeless youth recovering from the coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Giant Eagle to limit number of shoppers allowed in stores

By Hannah Lynn

Giant Eagle to limit number of shoppers allowed in stores
More »
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Giant Eagle to limit number of shoppers allowed in stores

Giant Eagle to limit number of shoppers allowed in stores

By Hannah Lynn

Familylinks opens temporary housing for homeless youth recovering from the coronavirus

Familylinks opens temporary housing for homeless youth recovering from the coronavirus

By Amanda Waltz

Gov. Wolf: All Pennsylvanians should now wear masks when leaving their homes

Gov. Wolf: All Pennsylvanians should now wear masks when leaving their homes

By Lisa Cunningham

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation