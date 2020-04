Portraits of the Pandemic: A photo essay of essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Sidney Davis, bus driver for Port Authority of Allegheny County, in Downtown Pittsburgh

Angela Battaglia, registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side

Colin Killins, United States Postal Service, on his route in Stanton Heights

Edward Wahl, owner of Wahl's Auto Repair in the South Side

T-Funk, employee of Bierport in Lawrenceville

Aaron Meyer, Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of South Hills

Zanaya Brown, sous chef/kitchen manager; River, cook; and Adrianna Lyndsay, manager, of The Yard in Downtown Pittsburgh

Rick Dayton, Morning News Anchor at Pittsburgh's KDKA-TV

Anthony Guido, cashier at Bryant Street Market in Highland Park

Lt. Olguens Fils-Aime, of the Salvation Army in Homewood

Across Pittsburgh, as the city becomes more and more still under a stay-at-home order, a large group of people continues to wake up every morning to go to work. As the global coronavirus pandemic hits our city,is celebrating the essential workers on the frontlines. They’re driving your buses, delivering your mail, making sure you’re fed, helping you heal. The following series of photographs, taken byphotographer Jared Wickerham during the first few weeks of the pandemic, features some of those essential workers so important to our city.If you have a suggestion for a future portrait, we invite you to reach out to jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com