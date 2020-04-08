Portraits of the Pandemic: A photo essay of essential workers on Pittsburgh's frontlines

click to enlarge
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Sidney Davis, bus driver for Port Authority of Allegheny County, in Downtown Pittsburgh
Across Pittsburgh, as the city becomes more and more still under a stay-at-home order, a large group of people continues to wake up every morning to go to work. As the global coronavirus pandemic hits our city, Pittsburgh City Paper
is celebrating the essential workers on the frontlines. They’re driving your buses, delivering your mail, making sure you’re fed, helping you heal. The following series of photographs, taken by CP
photographer Jared Wickerham during the first few weeks of the pandemic, features some of those essential workers so important to our city.
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Angela Battaglia, registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Colin Killins, United States Postal Service, on his route in Stanton Heights
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Edward Wahl, owner of Wahl’s Auto Repair in the South Side
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
T-Funk, employee of Bierport in Lawrenceville
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Aaron Meyer, Rabbi of Temple Emanuel of South Hills
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Zanaya Brown, sous chef/kitchen manager; River, cook; and Adrianna Lyndsay, manager, of The Yard in Downtown Pittsburgh
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Rick Dayton, Morning News Anchor at Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Anthony Guido, cashier at Bryant Street Market in Highland Park
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Lt. Olguens Fils-Aime, of the Salvation Army in Homewood
If you have a suggestion for a future portrait, we invite you to reach out to jwickerham@pghcitypaper.com
