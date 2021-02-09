Portraits of Pittsburgh's Strip District

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is home to all kinds of restaurants, retailers, and street vendors. Hence, why it is one of the busiest neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, especially on the weekends.



Usually, you wouldn’t catch me in its crowded streets on a Saturday, but this week, a venture to the Strip was in the job description. At first, the prospect of approaching people with camera in hand, asking them about themselves and taking their photo was an intimidating one, but not one person shot me down. What I found in the Strip District, rather, were a bunch of people with interesting stories. I even met a new furry friend named Ollie at one of the neighborhood's many Yinzers outlets.



It shocked me seeing so many people in the Strip District on Saturday. Its inhabitants gathered, shopped, drank beers, and laughed: a rare sight during the pandemic.