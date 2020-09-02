Port Authority workers protest against anti-social justice dress code prohibiting Black Lives Matter masks

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham Protesters show support for bus operators wearing Black Lives Matter masks in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wed., Sept. 2, 2020.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85, who was wearing a Black Lives Matter mask and who asked not to be identified because of retaliation. "We want to show our support, and we don't want to be disciplined for it."

Wednesday's protest follows Local 85 , which represents more than 2,300 workers, accusing the Port Authority last month of violating its workers' First Amendment rights , according to TribLive . Port Authority updated its dress code policy in July, prohibiting masks that contain a political or social protest message.





stood in a line on the sidewalk

across the street from a popular Sixth Street bus stop as a steady stream of buses continuously passed by the protest which lasted just under an hour.

click to enlarge CP photo: Lisa Cunningham Port Authority of Allegheny County instructor Sascha Craig addresses the crowd of protesters.





In a press release sent out on Wednesday morning before the protest, Port Authority CEO Katherine Kelleman stated, "I want to be absolutely clear: Port Authority unequivocally believes that Black lives matter."







Kelleman also added that "Port Authority's uniform policy has prohibited the wearing political of social justice messages since the 1970s," and that its recent dress code amendment was added to include face coverings "since they are now part of the Port Authority uniform."



However, Craig said today that Kelleman's statement was "disingenuous at best, and it has no merit whatsoever."

A group of about 20 Port Authority of Allegheny County employees and allies gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon to show support for bus operators and workers who claim they are being penalized for wearing Black Lives Matter masks while on duty."We're here to support the majority of our operators and the majority of our passengers and to make a stand in this time of change that's long in the works," said a member ofSascha Craig, an instructor for Port Authority, spoke before the crowd, which