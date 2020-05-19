Port Authority service mostly returns to normal this week, with some limitations

All three light rail routes, plus 32 bus routes, will maintain a reduced schedule (about 30% of all Port Authority routes). A full schedule of all routes is available on the Port Authority website and will be updated as the routes change.
While the frequency of buses is returning to its pre-pandemic schedule, there are still protective measures in place. There is a limit of 10 or 15 passengers per bus (depending on bus size) and 25 passengers on light rail. Buses will continue to use rear boarding and ask that passengers wear face masks onboard.
As of May 10, Port Authority reported that 14 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been taking temperatures of employees at the West Mifflin and East Liberty garages, and disinfecting vehicles frequently.
“This plan of action will allow us to safely and responsibly resume regular service while continuing to make sure our riders and employees feel safe, comfortable, and protected,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release.