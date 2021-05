Port Authority reminds riders masks still required on public transit vehicles, following new CDC guidelines

Hey folks. We've received a few questions about the updated CDC guidelines and wanted to make sure it's absolutely clear for you, for our employees, and for the person sitting next to you: Masks are still required to be worn on public transit vehicles. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) May 13, 2021

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.However, those traveling planes, trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation still have to wear masks, according to the CDC . And the Port Authority of Allegheny County is reminding Pittsburgh-area riders of these requirements, even for fully vaccinated individuals.“We've received a few questions about the updated CDC guidelines and wanted to make sure it's absolutely clear for you, for our employees, and for the person sitting next to you: Masks are still required to be worn on public transit vehicles,” tweeted the official Port Authority account on May 13.Pennsylvania also lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people , following the CDC guidance. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the current order for non-vaccinated Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted only when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.The CDC guidance explicitly states that it doesn’t overrule state mandates on mask-wearing. As of May 13, about 47% of Pennsylvanians age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated Four Port Authority employees have passed away from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including a 34-year-old bus driver. Starting in April, the authority started to offer $200 bonuses to bus drivers and other employees who volunteer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.