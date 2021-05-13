 Port Authority reminds riders masks still required on public transit vehicles, following new CDC guidelines | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Port Authority reminds riders masks still required on public transit vehicles, following new CDC guidelines




On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.

However, those traveling planes, trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation still have to wear masks, according to the CDC. And the Port Authority of Allegheny County is reminding Pittsburgh-area riders of these requirements, even for fully vaccinated individuals.

“We've received a few questions about the updated CDC guidelines and wanted to make sure it's absolutely clear for you, for our employees, and for the person sitting next to you: Masks are still required to be worn on public transit vehicles,” tweeted the official Port Authority account on May 13.
Pennsylvania also lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, following the CDC guidance. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the current order for non-vaccinated Pennsylvanians to wear masks will be lifted only when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.


The CDC guidance explicitly states that it doesn’t overrule state mandates on mask-wearing. As of May 13, about 47% of Pennsylvanians age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Four Port Authority employees have passed away from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, including a 34-year-old bus driver. Starting in April, the authority started to offer $200 bonuses to bus drivers and other employees who volunteer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

