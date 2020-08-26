Port Authority rejected for federal grants to expand electric bus network

Congrats to Pennsylvania for receiving $11.5M in federal infrastructure funds from @USDOT . Huge investments in Hazleton and Erie County to improve transit service and bring an economic boost to these areas!

Hey @realDonaldTrump: The relevant number here is still zero. That's the amount of federal funding Republicans are putting in for public transit riders in the new federal aid bill.



Washington needs to step up with $32B to #savetransit and save our economy from disaster.