Port Authority of Allegheny County to increase ridership on May 31, completely eliminate capacity limits on June 20

Today, Port Authority announced that on Mon., May 31, more passengers will be able to board buses and light rail. A press release says the move is the first of two stages to completely eliminate vehicle capacity limits.
As of May 31, capacity limits on 35-foot buses will increase to 15 riders from 10, and 40-foot buses will increase to 25 riders from 15. Capacity limits on 60-foot articulated buses and light rail cars will increase to 35 from 25.
On Sun., June 20, capacity limits on all Port Authority vehicles, including the Monongahela Incline, will be eliminated entirely. The Mon Incline is currently limited to 12 passengers per trip and will remain so until June 20.
To dispel any confusion over the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that fully vaccinated people could forego masks in outdoor and indoor spaces, Port Authority stated, “In accordance with guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control, Port Authority drivers and passengers will continue to be required to wear face coverings while aboard vehicles until further notice.”
This refers to a stipulation on the CDC website that explicitly reads, “You will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.”
Port Authority emphasized this on May 13 as well after receiving calls asking if riders were still required to wear masks.