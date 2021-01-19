 Port Authority of Allegheny County seeks participants for mobile ticketing bus pass pilot | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Port Authority of Allegheny County seeks participants for mobile ticketing bus pass pilot

By

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM PORT AUTHORITY VIDEO
Screenshot from Port Authority video
Today, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced it is seeking participants for a pilot program to test a touchless mobile ticketing system, as a means to provide transit riders the option to pay fares without cash or a ConnectCard.

The pilot will use the Ready2Ride app which allows riders to purchase a variety of fare cards, like single trip, as well as monthly and weekly passes on their smartphones. Masabi, the company that owns the app, has facilitated similar ticketing systems in other cities including Los Angeles and Denver.

Those interested in participating can sign up on Port Authority's mobile pilot site by providing information about how you use Port Authority transit services. The pilot will take a few hundred participants on a first come, first serve basis. Riders must have a smartphone to participate.

Port Authority first announced it would be implementing a mobile bus pass system in 2019, when it signed a $2.85 million, three-year contract with Masabi to implement the app.


"I think riders are going to find the new mobile ticketing app to be fast, convenient and reliable, and it's an exciting step toward modernizing the way our customers pay their fare," said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release. "And although we began planning for this well before the pandemic, providing our riders with a touchless payment system in addition to our ConnectCard is a tremendous benefit for obvious reasons."

