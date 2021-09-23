 Port Authority of Allegheny County awarded $216 million in federal COVID grant | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Port Authority of Allegheny County awarded $216 million in federal COVID grant

By

click to enlarge Bus stop in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Bus stop in Downtown Pittsburgh
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Sept. 20 that Port Authority of Allegheny County would be awarded $216.9 million in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The grant funds are intended to aid transit agencies with maintaining their services, pay transit employees, and also help in recovering agencies from COVID-19 pandemic losses.

“Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities and the American people throughout this pandemic,” said Buttigieg in a statement on Sept. 20. “This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help protect transit employees from layoffs, keep transit service running, and ensure people can get where they need to go.”

In the same statement, FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said the funds awarded from the American Rescue Plan ensure the recovery of the United State’s public transit system from COVID losses. Many transit agencies, including Port Authority, saw huge revenue losses as transit ridership declined dramatically during the shutdowns. At the same time, the federal grant will also continue to provide service to the many Americans who depend on transit to get to essential jobs, health care and vaccine appointments.


Throughout the pandemic, the Port Authority of Allegheny County has provided many essential workers transportation to work, even as overall public transit use has decline due to increase in remote work. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 50% drop in riders and cutting 25% of reduction in service within weeks at the first rise of COVID-19. Recently, Port Authority has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers that has resulted in some service being limited. The authority is actively hiring bus drivers and they will train new drivers.

Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said in a statement the agency was grateful for the grant. He added the funds will help stop transit employees layoffs, keep transit service operating, and prevent more service reductions again.

“Public transit is vitally important to our region’s recovery from this global pandemic,” Brandolph said. “Even if you don’t regularly ride a bus or take [light rail], we all know someone who relies on it. Whether it’s a friend or coworker, the barista at your favorite coffee shop, or an employee at your child’s daycare, public transit improves all of our lives.”

The American Rescue Plan Act offered more than $30 billion for public transportation in the U.S. and was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The act intends to allocate $26.6 billion to public transit in urban and rural areas, tribal governments, and improved transportation and mobility for senior citizens and those with disabilities. The act also includes $2.2 billion for additional transit pandemic-associated needs but will be awarded later this year.

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pittsburgh Film Kitchen seeks short movie submissions for Halloween Hootenanny

By Amanda Waltz

Film Kitchen at Parkway Theatre

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

Pa. House Republicans punt on school masks vote after returning early to address it

By Stephen Caruso

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) speaks at a February 2021 press conference
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Senate committee tackles $104 million deficit in uncollected Pa. Turnpike tolls

By Marley Parish

Pennsylvania Turnpike booth from 2019

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

Pa. House Republicans punt on school masks vote after returning early to address it

By Stephen Caruso

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) speaks at a February 2021 press conference

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

By Ryan Deto

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation
More »

Readers also liked…

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 22-28, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

U.S. Steel is challenging an Allegheny County proposed air quality regulation

By Ryan Deto

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) speaks at a February 2021 press conference

Pa. House Republicans punt on school masks vote after returning early to address it

By Stephen Caruso

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

Bill to prohibit declawing cats introduced by Pittsburgh City Councilor Bobby Wilson

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation