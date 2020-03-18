 Port Authority issues temporary social distancing policies for bus and light rail | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Port Authority issues temporary social distancing policies for bus and light rail

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: ISTOCK
Photo: Istock
Effective immediately, the Port Authority of Allegheny County is enacting a temporary Social Distancing Policy on its fleet of buses, light rails, and inclines. The policy is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has spread across the globe and is transferred relatively easily by human-to-human contact and through infected surfaces.

Port Authority will be ensuring transit riders keep at least six feet apart while on-board vehicles, and priority seating areas will remain unused in the upright position unless needed.


One of the most effective ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is to drastically reduce interactions with other people. As of March 18, Allegheny County had 12 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus. There are at least 133 confirmed cases statewide. Today, Pennsylvania saw its first death related to coronavirus, an adult in Northampton County.


“Port Authority continues to encourage customers use common sense hygiene practices to limit the spread of germs and illness, like washing your hands or using hand sanitizer immediately after riding the bus or light rail vehicle; changing your seat if you notice someone near you who appears to be sick; sitting down if possible so you can avoid holding on to poles and straps; and staying home if you are sick,” reads a press release.

According to the Port Authority, the temporary policies will be in place until Pennsylvania and Allegheny County lift their states of emergency.

A social distancing policy for Port Authority comes at a time when it might actually be easier to implement. Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph says there has been a “significant decrease” in ridership since the announced coronavirus closures. He says the authority has also had to spend significantly more on cleaning buses and light-rail cars much more frequently, as well as paying staff overtime.

“There are major major expenses that we currently have,” says Brandolph.


In the short run, this might not be as catastrophic for Port Authority because the agency only receives about 25% of its revenue from fares, where as many other large transit agencies receive about 50% of revenue from fares. The Metro in Washington, D.C. for example has already made drastic service cuts in response to coronavirus.
Brandolph says potential federal funding will be key in ensuring Port Authority can maintain the same level of service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of...

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

Pittsburgh transit advocates creating graphic novels to display an ideal public transit future

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburghers for Public Transit meeting on March 11 in Downtown

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief

By Hannah Lynn

Greater Pittsburgh Arts council pivots its existing emergency funds to coronavirus relief
More »

Tags

Latest in News

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

A list of mutual aid funds and volunteer groups to help Pittsburghers in need

By Hannah Lynn

A list of mutual aid funds and volunteer groups to help Pittsburghers in need

No news is bad news

By Lisa Cunningham

The staff at Pittsburgh City Paper: (front row, l-r) Abbie Adams, Jordan Snowden, Ryan Deto, Jared Wickerham; (second row, l-r) Lisa Cunningham, Hannah Lynn, Maggie Weaver, Bryer Blumenschein, Jasmine Hughes; (back row, l-r) Amanda Waltz, Jeff Schreckengost, Kaitlin Oliver, Zack Durkin, Josh Oswald, Josie Norton, Justin Matase, Alex Gordon, and Kevin Shepherd. Missing from photo: Blake Lewis and Jeff Engbarth

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Interview with a veteran paranormal investigator

By Alex Gordon

A replication of the Kecksburg UFO

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?

By CP Staff

How should Pittsburgh celebrate Andy Warhol’s 90th birthday?

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

The staff at Pittsburgh City Paper: (front row, l-r) Abbie Adams, Jordan Snowden, Ryan Deto, Jared Wickerham; (second row, l-r) Lisa Cunningham, Hannah Lynn, Maggie Weaver, Bryer Blumenschein, Jasmine Hughes; (back row, l-r) Amanda Waltz, Jeff Schreckengost, Kaitlin Oliver, Zack Durkin, Josh Oswald, Josie Norton, Justin Matase, Alex Gordon, and Kevin Shepherd. Missing from photo: Blake Lewis and Jeff Engbarth

No news is bad news

By Lisa Cunningham

"We Will Get Through This Pittsburgh" displayed on the marquee at Row House Cinemas in Lawrenceville

A Pittsburgh guide to coronavirus

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar launches to help service workers during coronavirus closures

Pittsburgh Virtual Tip Jar launches to help service workers during coronavirus closures

By Alex Gordon

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

UPDATE: More coronavirus cases confirmed in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation