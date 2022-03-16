Port Authority extends free fares in response to staffing shortages

“As many of us have experienced over the last week, service reliability remains an ongoing issue,” says Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release. “Fortunately, it has already begun to improve as more and more employees get vaccinated and become eligible to return to work.”



In addition to fully vaccinated employees being allowed to return to work, Port Authority says it anticipates that "employees who show proof that they are partially vaccinated at their upcoming disciplinary hearings will be permitted to return to work on a 30-day probationary period pending full vaccination." More than 90% of Port Authority's 2,600 employees are at least partially vaccinated, according to the release.

: The Port Authority of Allegheny County has announced that free fares on all of its vehicles will continue through Sun., March 27.