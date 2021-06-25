 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Port Authority approves fare increase, along with free transfers starting in 2022

By

A Port Authority bus on Brighton Road in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood - CP PHOTO: ABBIE ADAMS
CP photo: Abbie Adams
A Port Authority bus on Brighton Road in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
On Fri., June 25, the Port Authority of Allegheny County board unanimously approved changes to fares collected on Pittsburgh-area buses, light rail, and inclines that are expected to go into effect by January 2022.

According to a press release, the changes eliminate the 25-cent discount for ConnectCard users, meaning fares for ConnectCard users will be $2.75, matching cash fares. The change also will eliminate the $1 transfer fee for ConnectCard users, and riders using a ConnectCard will receive unlimited transfers within a three-hour window of their first ride.

Cash fares remain at $2.75, and transfers are not given for cash fares, so cash users must have the fare each time they ride.


Weekly and monthly passes will also see changes. When implemented next year, weekly passes begin to expire seven days from first use, and monthly passes begin to expire 30 days from first use. Currently, these passes end on calendar dates of the end of the week or month, meaning that riders should purchase them at the start of the week or month for the best value. Soon, weekly and monthly passes can be purchased anytime for maximum value.

Laura Wiens of the transit advocacy group Pittsburghers for Public Transit is supportive of the elimination of the $1 transfer fee for ConnectCard users, but doesn’t agree with the fare increase.

Wiens says that Pittsburgh already had a comparatively high transit fare, and increasing it is not a remedy to help people recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

She also says she was disappointed that the Authority didn’t implement a low-income fare program. PPT has been advocating for months for policies that would give those on SNAP benefits access to free transit fares, as well as a fare-capping policy that would limit how much ConnectCard users could spend during a month's period equal to the cost of a monthly pass. She says some low-income riders do not have enough money available to purchase a pass at $97.50 a month, but still end up spending more than that amount each month because they ride transit so often. Some cities, like Los Angeles, have implemented low-income fare policies in response to the pandemic.


“The most explicit need right now is for low income fares, and they actually choose not to look at,” says Wiens. “If they implicated fare capping, it would only lead to a $4-10 million loss. And so without it, it’s just a poor tax.”

In addition to fare changes, the Port Authority board also unanimously approved the transit agency's 2022 operating and capital budgets. According to a press release, the 2022 operating budget totals $494 million, which is a 1.8% increase compared to 2021.

The 2022 capital budget totals about $228 million and includes a nearly $100 million Capital Investment Grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the proposed Bus Rapid Transit project, which will provide bus-only lanes between Downtown and Oakland, and upgrade bus stops and infrastructure along the way.

Trending

Live shows return to Pittsburgh Public Theater for its 2021-2022 season
Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival to return in-person with new ownership and events for fans of knitting, sewing, and more
NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year
Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows
Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh announces return of free summer concert series with jazz and classical shows

By Lauryn Nania

Jazz band in Riverview Park

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic

By Lauryn Nania

Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic
More »

Tags

Latest in News

NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year

By Ryan Deto

NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

By Ryan Deto

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

Mutual aid groups face challenges to continue supporting local workers

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Mutual aid groups face challenges to continue supporting local workers
More »

Readers also liked…

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

By Hannah Lynn

Congressional candidate Jerry Dickinson endorses Bernie Sanders, supports fracking ban

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 23-29, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?

By Ryan Deto

NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year

NFL denies Steelers request to hold preseason camp in Latrobe this year

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

By Ryan Deto

Sean Parnell (left) and Jeff Bartos (right)

GOP Senate candidate Jeff Bartos donated to and praised Democrats in past, challenger Sean Parnell responds

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation