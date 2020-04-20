Port Authority announces 7th employee has tested positive for COVID-19

Port Authority stated that they "immediately mobilized a crew to perform a deep cleaning of the garage and the employee’s work areas." Over the weekend, Port Authority shifted the maintenance team to a holiday schedule and had an outside cleaning crew disinfect their building. Currently, 68 Port Authority employees are staying home from work awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Last week, local advocacy group Pittsburghers for Public Transit (PPT) hosted a virtual press conference on the issue of bus rider and worker safety amid the pandemic. PPT called for more protections, including increasing bus frequency to make up for rider limit and increasing hazard pay for workers.
Last week, Port Authority began limiting the number of riders allowed on each bus to allow for proper social distancing. Beginning on April 19, Port Authority riders now have to wear a face-covering to board the bus.
"It's not a stretch to say that our collective survival depends on the ability of our transit systems to continue to move effectively," said PPT executive director Laura Wiens during the press conference.
Port Authority has already reduced service on dozens of routes. Some cities have had to take even more drastic action. In San Francisco, the Muni bus service cut service to 70 bus lines in order to focus all resources on the 17 routes most critically needed.