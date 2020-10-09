 Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pork & Beans closes, new tenants for "the O," and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop in the Strip District - COURTESY OF PENNSYLVANIA LIBATIONS WINE SHOP
Courtesy of Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop
Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop in the Strip District

Openings

Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop
Looking for Pennsylvania-made wine or cider? The recently-opened Pennsylvania Libations Wine Shop, a sister store to the Strip District’s Pennsylvania Libations Spirit Shop, now carries over 200 different varieties.

The shop is located at 1700 Penn Ave, across from Wholey’s Market. Eventually, the massive space – currently home to a beer garden collaboration with Con Alma in addition to the wine shop – will also hold a Helltown Brewing taproom.

Pane è Pronto
The much-anticipated bakery from DiAnoia's is finally open. The spot in the Strip District just doors down from the restaurant will specialize in Italian loaves like focaccia and specialty loaves not usually available in Pittsburgh, such as Pitta Calabrese, a rustic bread popular in southern Italy.


Pane è Pronto will also sell hot dishes for takeout, according to TribLive. The bakery is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.

Closings

Pork & Beans
After four years Downtown, Texas-inspired eatery Pork & Beans has closed. This closure comes right after the Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, who owns the barbecue restaurant, opened Coop de Ville, a fast casual Southern table, in the Strip District.

Announcements

The Original Hot Dog Shop
New tenants are planning to move into the former home of “The O,” which closed earlier this year. Mero Restaurant Group, owners of nearby restaurants CHiKN and Stack’D, will take over with two new concepts, not a revival.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the new concepts are planned to be a sandwich shop and a street-food inspired eatery.

