 Popular Squirrel Hill beer bar starts new brewery in Homestead | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Popular Squirrel Hill beer bar starts new brewery in Homestead

By

click to enlarge Beer and dinner at Independent Brewing Company - CP PHOTO: JOIE KNOUSE
CP Photo: Joie Knouse
Beer and dinner at Independent Brewing Company
Independent Brewing Company is a staple of Pittsburgh’s drinking scene and arguably one of the best beer bars in the city. It’s known for offering a wide array of brews from the region’s craft breweries and maintains a strong focus on serving fresh, Pittsburgh-made beer.

And now, the Squirrel Hill bar is making its own beer and has expanded into a brewery called Golden Age Beer Company. According to an email sent to its followers, the new brewery is located in Homestead in the space that used to be occupied by Enix Brewing. And Golden Age Beer Company will be reopening in that space soon, according to the email.

“Golden Age is located in Homestead, a community whose resilience and rebirth we have admired for years from just across the Monongahela River, and a community that we hope to join and support by creating jobs, opening an inclusive and accessible space, and maintaining and repurposing a beautiful historic property,” reads the email from Independent Brewing Company.


Golden Age will be focused on brewing lagers. Independent Brewing says it believes this is the future where craft beer is heading, but also wants to focus on lagers to honor Homestead’s brewing history. The email mentions how the brewers in 1892 stood in solidarity with striking workers in the Battle of Homestead.

“We want to bring a brewery that makes lager its primary focus to Pittsburgh and more particularly, to Homestead,” reads the email. “Indeed, we believe that to do anything else would be an injustice to this community’s hard-working, steely heritage and resolve.”

The new space will be opening soon after renovations are completed, and before that, Golden Age will be hosting beer lovers outside in the adjoining beer garden on a pop-up basis. Head Brewer Aaron Dahl, who joined the team in August, is overseeing the transition. Expect a line-up of crisp lagers, and also a Pale Ale or IPA on tap. The new Golden Age space also has a full liquor license and will have a full bar and a wine list.

For those interested in trying Golden Age’s beer before the Homestead location opens, Independent Brewing will be serving the new brewery's beers — in addition to their normal line-up of Roundabout, Old Thunder, Grist House, East End, Dancing Gnome, Cinderlands, Brew Gentlemen, and others.


On Thu., Nov. 4, Independent Brewing will also be tapping Golden Age’s first beer, the Golden Age Pale Ale, for customers to try. The tapping will serve as a “thank you” for those who supporting the beer bar throughout the pandemic.

More details will be announced on Golden Age Brewing's social media this week.
Independent Brewing Company: 1704 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. independentpgh.com

Trending

Penguins star Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19
Prime Stage demystifies star with Karloff: The Man and The Monster
Tú y Yo Café in the North Hills brings Latin American coffee culture to Pittsburgh
North Side's Istanbul Corner has gained community support, but needs more help to stay open
Didn’t we almost have it all? Contemplating Black arts in Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Penguins star Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby

Point Park University and its faculty union reach a tentative contract agreement

By Jason Phox

Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburgh Police officers have died of COVID in just over a month

By Ryan Deto

Three Pittsburgh Police officers have died of COVID in just over a month
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

17 Spooky cocktails and a Halloween-themed Night Market Sponsored

By CP Marketing Team

17 Spooky cocktails and a Halloween-themed Night Market

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Allegheny City Brewing and Dancing Gnome’s Quintessence

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Five more hidden bars in Pittsburgh that actually want to be found

Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year

By Cassie Miller

Pennsylvania breaks records for liquor sales in 2020-21 fiscal year
More »
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

North Side's Istanbul Corner has gained community support, but needs more help to stay open

North Side's Istanbul Corner has gained community support, but needs more help to stay open

By Jason Phox

A food truck festival, free ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

A food truck festival, free ice cream, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Tú y Yo Café in the North Hills brings Latin American coffee culture to Pittsburgh

Tú y Yo Café in the North Hills brings Latin American coffee culture to Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Secretos De Mis Abuelos balances salty and sweet Puerto Rican cuisine in new storefront

Secretos De Mis Abuelos balances salty and sweet Puerto Rican cuisine in new storefront

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation