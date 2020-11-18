 Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Popular Pittsburgh pinball convention Replay FX shuts down, citing losses from the pandemic

click to enlarge PHOTO: REPLAY FX
Photo: Replay FX
For years, the Replay FX convention in Pittsburgh has offered a place for fans of pinball, gaming, and pop culture to come together. This week, the Replay Foundation, which runs Replay FX, announced that the convention and all other public events will be discontinued.

"The Foundation relies on public events to further its mission and support its operations. Being able to play games competitively in person is a key element of both the mission and the events," wrote Kevin Martin and Mark Steinman of the Replay Foundation in a statement on their website. "Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic conditions, it has proven nearly impossible to safely and practically operate large public events. Therefore it was with great sadness and regret that we must discontinue our public events and wind down most of our operations until further notice."

The statement explains that while the Relay Foundation is not shutting down, and will maintain its websites and online resources related to pinball, they are ceasing "event and daily operations," and will begin liquidating much of their physical assets, including hundreds of pinball machines.


While the machines are not currently up for sale, the statement explains that the foundation will begin selling their collection online soon.

"In accordance with our mission, we are particularly interested in sales to persons or companies who will be operating games for the public to play. That’s what these games are for, after all," the website states.

In addition to the annual event at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, the Replay Foundation also hosted pop-up events at Penguins' games, the Andy Warhol Museum, and more.

The organization is reaching out to any remaining ticket holders to issue refunds over the next couple weeks.

