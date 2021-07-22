 Popular dance party “In Bed by Ten” returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Popular dance party “In Bed by Ten” returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge In Bed by Ten dance party at Spirit in 2018 - PHOTO: COURTESY OF PORTER LOVES | PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo: courtesy of Porter Loves | Photography
In Bed by Ten dance party at Spirit in 2018
The popular Pittsburgh party that promises dancers will be home at a decent hour has returned after a pandemic break. In Bed by Ten events return after over a year of in-person absence and there are five outdoor events scheduled for a summer tour across the city. The dance parties are all at different locations and will include live DJs and local charities.

In Bed by Ten was created in 2015 by local artist and DJ Matt Buchholz and used to be hosted inside Spirit in Lawrenceville. But this year, it’s heading in a different direction for its reopening.

Buccholz surveyed In Bed by Ten fans about where they would feel most comfortable when the events made their return, and the results showed that the majority were interested in outdoor events for COVID-19 safety precautions.


“That led me to reach out to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and their Allegheny Overlook space, as well as the SouthSide Works Music on the Mon series,” Buccholz said in a press release.

Aside from outdoor venues at SouthSide Works and the Allegheny Overlook, other locations featured in the summer tour include local breweries in Garfield, Spring Hill, and Bloomfield. Below are more details:

80s Night at Allegheny Overlook

Fri., July 30. 6-9 p.m. 600 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Downtown

In Bed by Ten begins its summer tour with a throwback night featuring DJ EZ Lou, who will play only the best of the 1980s. The event is free to the public, but guests can purchase $5 wristbands that give them access to beer and wine from Brew Gentlemen. The wristband proceeds go directly to local charity 412 Food Rescue. Food vendors Blue Sparrow Food Truck and Good Eats will be available throughout the event.

Pop-up at Trace Brewing

Fri., Aug. 6. 6-9 p.m. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield

Trace Brewing in Bloomfield hosts In Bed by Ten with DJ sets by MB and Formosa of Jellyfish in the brewery’s courtyard. Trace Brewing will serve craft beer and cocktails all night alongside food from Stuntpig. Although the event is free, donations are being accepted to support LGBTQ+ organization True T Pittsburgh, which celebrates Queer People of Color through creative art, entertainment, resource sharing, and activism.


Pop-up at Two Frays Brewing

Fri., Aug. 13. 6-9 p.m. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield

In Bed by Ten’s summer tour makes its midway mark at the outdoor patio at Two Frays Brewing in Garfield. The event features craft drinks from Pittsburgh’s new brewery and DJ sets from MB and INEZ. This event will accept donations for local arts organization BOOM Concepts.

Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer Pop-Up at Spring Hill Brewing

Fri., Aug. 20, 6-9pm. 1958 Varley St., North Side

In Bed by Ten joins Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer at Spring Hill Brewing for this late August dance event. Grab a brew and shop vintage pieces while jamming to sets by DJs Jason and Michael from Pittsburgh Vintage Mixer.

Flashdance with In Bed by Ten and Ricky Moslen from Jellyfish at SouthSide Works

Wed., Sept. 1. 7 pm. 2795 S Water St., South Side

The final stop of the In Bed by Ten summer tour is at SouthSide Works before the screening of Flashdance in SouthSide Works’ Music on the Mon series. The dance event features electrifying sets from DJs MB and Ricky Molsen from Jellyfish.

Trending

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen
Wolf shifts stance and says he’d support "reasonable" voter ID requirements, says report
Light-rail up the Allegheny, aerial trams over the Hill District, and other public transit proposals seeking public input
Animal Issue 2021
How I learned to stop worrying and love my rescue dog
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Five pesto dishes perfect for summer and found at these Pittsburgh restaurants

By Lauryn Nania

Five pesto dishes perfect for summer and found at these Pittsburgh restaurants

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

By Ryan Deto

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Light-rail up the Allegheny, aerial trams over the Hill District, and other public transit proposals seeking public input

By Ryan Deto

Light-rail up the Allegheny, aerial trams over the Hill District, and other public transit proposals seeking public input
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media showcases student and member artwork

Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time

By Amanda Waltz

Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson

Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time

By Amanda Waltz

Squonk gives itself a hand with a return to live performances in Pittsburgh

Squonk gives itself a hand with a return to live performances in Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

SASHA Handmade bracelets stacked

Pittsburgh jeweler SASHA Handmade uses textiles to create bold, beautiful pieces

By Dani Janae

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation