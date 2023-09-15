12 Best Polyamorous Dating Sites | Pittsburgh City Paper

Welcome to the world of polyamorous dating! While polyamory is still considered taboo, the concept of having multiple consensual romantic relationships has a longer history than you may think. Some communes in the 19th century already practiced group relationships.

In this article, we'll explore the most common types of polyamorous relationships and discuss the 12 best polyamorous dating sites available today. Let's dive into this exciting and inclusive realm of love and connections.

Top 12 Polyamorous Dating Sites

Seeking : Best Polyamory Dating Site Overall

If you're looking for an elite dating experience in the realm of polyamory, Seeking is unquestionably your best option. With a focus on elite dating and catering to polyamorous couples, this dating site offers a wide range of high-quality features to explore your sexuality and connect with other open-minded people.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Great for casual dating and no strings attached relationships

Easy-to-use interface

Tons of amazing features

Cons

Expensive

Customer Support

Seeking offers an extensive FAQ section that covers almost every question you may have. While phone and live chat support are not available, their support ticket function promises a response within 24 hours.

Reviews & Ratings

Seeking has received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Despite being more expensive, there's a good reason behind it. If you're looking to date wealthy individuals of high quality, it's definitely worth the investment.

Subscription Plans

One-time Premium Package for Females:

Duration: 3 Months

Cost: 15.00 USD per month

Total: 44.99 USD

Auto-Renew Premium Subscription for Females:

Duration: 1 Month



Cost: 19.99 USD per month



Total: 19.99 USD

Auto-Renew Premium Subscription for Males:

Duration: 1 Month



Cost: 109.99 USD per month



Total: 109.99 USD

Auto-Renew Diamond Subscription for Males:

Duration: 1 Month



Cost: 274.99 USD per month



Total: 274.99 USD

One-time Premium Package for Males:

Duration: 3 Months



Cost: 96.66 USD per month



Total: 289.99 USD

One-time Diamond Package for Males:

Duration: 1 Month



Cost: 274.99 USD per month



Total: 274.99 USD

SnapBang : Best for Casual Hookups

Looking for casual hookups and sexual experiences? SnapBang is a genuine adult dating site that caters to your desires. Whether you're seeking fun or entertainment, SnapBang.com promises to help you find the perfect hookup partner.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Account verification is required for all users

Tons of free features

Offers plenty of discounts

Cons:

You'll need a premium membership plan to get the most out of the experience

Customer Support

They are generally helpful and responsive. However, it's worth noting that their stated response time of 2-3 days might be a bit lengthy. Rest assured, though; they are there to assist you with any inquiries or concerns you may have.

Reviews & Ratings

The overall ratings reflect a positive user experience. There have been reports of fake profiles, but this is common on most dating sites. However, it's worth noting that profile verification may take some time, but it guarantees fewer scammers on the site.

Subscription Plans

$0.99: 2-day test membership

$9.95: 7-time test registration

$34.95: 1-month membership

$69.95: 6-month registration

$80.84: 18-month subscription

OneNightFriend : Best for One-Night Stands

Looking for a dating app for one-night stands? OneNightFriend seems to be the perfect choice. It caters to those who are open-minded, seeking new experiences, and tired of the monotony and solitude of everyday life.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Affordable pricing

Fast registration process

Has a mobile app for IOS

Cons:

Can only match with one gender at a time

Customer Support

This dating app has made finding the help you need incredibly easy. With just a few clicks, you can access the support page, browse popular inquiries, submit your own question, or contact the support team directly. You'll receive a response within 24 hours to address any issues or concerns you may have.

Reviews & Ratings

With a solid 4/5 star rating based on 254 reviews, this dating app has garnered plenty of positive feedback from users. It stands out as one of the most affordable options for dating, although it currently limits users to dating one gender at a time. Nonetheless, it remains a great choice for those seeking romantic connections.

Subscription plans

1 Month: $39.00 USD

3 Months: $65.70 USD ($21.90 USD per month)

6 Months: $106.20 USD ($17.70 USD per month)

Zoosk : Best for Diverse Dating Options

Zoosk is not your average dating platform. It goes beyond traditional matchmaking, aiming to seamlessly blend social networking with online dating, providing a unique experience for open-minded individuals looking for connections.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Ideal for finding a romantic relationship

Plenty of authentic and detailed profiles

Swipe-like feature to meet other users

Cons:

Amount of features might be overwhelming

Customer Support

Zoosk offers two options: a contact form and a comprehensive FAQs section. While the contact form can be a bit hard to find, it allows direct communication with their support team, which is known for their responsiveness and problem-solving skills.

Reviews & Ratings

Zoosk is a dating website with positive reviews for its quality matches, affordable cost, and user-friendly interface. Zoosk is also a fun, safe, and easy way to meet a poly partner. Whether you're exploring polyamorous relationships or seeking a monogamous connection, Zoosk provides a platform that caters to various preferences and sexual orientations.

Subscription Plans

Subscription:

1 Month: $29.95 USD / Month



3 Months: $19.98 USD / Month (Total: $59.95 USD)



6 Months: $11.00 USD / Month (Total: $65.99 USD)



12 Months: $7.50 USD / Month (Total: $89.99 USD)

Coins:

180 Coins: $0.11 USD / Coin (Total: $19.95 USD)



480 Coins: $0.08 USD / Coin (Total: $39.95 USD)



1,800 Coins: $0.06 USD / Coin (Total: $99.95 USD)

YourSecretHookup : Best for Discreet Affairs

YourSecretHookup is a global hookup site catering to individuals seeking nearby sexual partners. It offers a platform for those interested in exploring their sexuality and engaging in discreet encounters.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Great for sexual adventures

Ideal app for swingers, threesomes, and couple swaps

Anonymous payment

Cons:

Not many features available

Customer Support

While some customers have experienced unresponsiveness from customer support, efforts are made to address complaints and provide assistance. Although there may be room for improvement, the support team aims to help users with their concerns and ensure a positive experience.

Reviews & Ratings

Many customers have found that this dating app can benefit those seeking to overcome loneliness and meet new people. It offers a safe and unfamiliar approach to forming connections, making it appealing to open-minded individuals exploring alternative relationships.

Subscription Plans

1 Day: $1.00 USD

1 Month: $24.95 USD

1 Year: $89.40 USD

Open : Best for Exploring Alternative Relationships

Open is the perfect platform for connecting with individuals interested in non-monogamy, whether it's polyamory, kink exploration, or ethical non-monogamous relationships. Join their vibrant community that embraces the full spectrum of open relationships!

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Has tons of potential to find great partners

Inclusive

Can undo previous likes

Cons:

Not that known

Customer Support

If you encounter any issues with customer support, don't worry, it usually works fine. If you experience difficulties, we recommend being patient and trying again later.

Reviews & Ratings

Despite some complaints about bugs, the concept of this dating app is truly great. It aims to be inclusive and has tremendous potential for connecting polyamorous individuals and those seeking alternative relationships.

Subscription Plans

Supporting Membership: $9.99 per month

Single-use tokens (Sparks): $5.99 for a pack of 3 tokens

Down : Best for Casual Dating and Flings

DOWN is a rapidly growing dating app that values honesty and empowers you to express your desires. Whether you're looking to Get Down for casual encounters or Get Date for a deeper connection, DOWN allows you to date on your own terms. Explore the dating scene the way you want!

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Simple user interface

Offers a 7-day free trial

Fast sign-up process

Cons:

Can only match with ten profiles a day

Customer Support

If you're looking for reliable customer support, this dating app has got you covered. While the basic assistance is helpful, upgrading to a premium membership ensures faster help when you need it.

Reviews & Ratings

While not as widely known, this dating app offers a fantastic experience, especially for premium members. The free trial is a great opportunity to test it out and take your time deciding.

Subscription plans

VIP Down: $19.99

7-day free trial, followed by monthly premium subscription: $16.99

+10 nearby picks: $1.99

Profile boost: $2.99

Private Members Only: $19.99

MoreThanOne : Best for Serious Relationships

MoreThanOne is the perfect dating app for ethical non-monogamous and polyamorous individuals seeking meaningful connections. Join a community of like-minded people who value detailed profiles and authentic connections. Say goodbye to swiping and hello to finding the loves of your life on MoreThanOne.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Free to use

Well designed platform

Quick registration process

Cons:

Small user base

Customer Support

The customer support team of this dating app is available 24/7 to assist you. Whether you have questions, concerns or need assistance, they can help you anytime.

Reviews & Ratings

In this dating app, you have nothing to lose—it's completely free to use. Registration is a breeze, and the user interface is top-notch. Reviews have been positive, with users praising the platform for helping them connect with like-minded individuals.

Subscription Plans

It's completely free to use.

PolyFinda : Best for Dating and Friendships

PolyFinda is the ultimate platform that supports polyamorous and ethically non-monogamous individuals. Connect online, meet like-minded people in person, and even host events within a community that embraces diverse relationship styles. Join PolyFinda and explore the possibilities of polyamory.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Has an app for Android and IOS

Photos and profiles are manually verified

Has advanced filters

Cons:

No anonymous payment methods

Customer Support

Customer support for this dating app has received mixed reviews. While some users have found it unresponsive, most agree that the support team is helpful, albeit slightly slow in their responses.

Reviews & Ratings

While this dating app offers good free features, upgrading to a paid membership is recommended. Some actions on the app require credits, which can be costly. However, since it is designed for polyamorous people, it ensures a guarantee against cheating and promotes a safe space for alternative relationships.

Subscription plans

Full Membership: 1 Month for $11.51

Purchase Credits: 250 coins for $5.99

OkCupid : Best for Diverse Gender Identities and Sexual Orientations

They're not just about swiping; their unique approach involves asking thousands of questions to connect you with like-minded individuals who share your interests and values. Join OkCupid and let them help you find love in a way that truly embraces who you are.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Great for establishing relationships

Ideal for finding serious relationship

Inclusive

Cons:

Expensive

Customer Support

If you're facing any issues with OkCupid, the first step is to check out their comprehensive FAQ section, where you can search for solutions based on keywords or browse through various topics. In case you need further assistance, OkCupid's customer support is available round the clock via email or through a convenient form on their website.

Reviews & Ratings

Users rave about the in-depth questionnaire on this dating app, which helps them find their ideal match. While it may be a bit pricey, the investment is worth it for the inclusivity and potential for long-lasting relationships it offers

Subscription plans

Premium Subscription:

1 Month: $34.99 USD



3 Months: $69.99 USD ($23.33 USD per month)



6 Months: $104.94 USD ($17.49 USD per month)

Boost Credits:

1 Credit: $6.99 USD



5 Credits: $5.99 USD ($1.20 USD per credit)



10 Credits: $4.99 USD ($0.50 USD per credit)

Bumble : Best for Women Initiating Romantic Relationships

With its unique feature of empowering women to make the first move, Bumble creates a platform that promotes safety, equality, and meaningful connections. Join Bumble today and experience a dating app that values integrity and kindness.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Women can message first when there's matches

Available on Android and IOS

Offers free services and a premium membership

Cons:

Verifications can take a bit long

Customer Support

This dating app excels at providing quick responses to your questions. Whether you need assistance with account settings or have inquiries about the app's features, their support team is readily available to help.

Reviews & Ratings

Bumble's unique "women message first" approach has garnered praise from women who value a safer online dating experience. With this feature, women can take control and connect with local singles without worrying about receiving unwanted messages from individuals they're not interested in.

Subscription Plans

Bumble Premium:

1 Day: $3.49



1 Week: $13.99



1 Month: $29.99



3 Months: $59.99



6 Months: $99.99



1 Lifetime: $149.99

Bumble Boost:

1 Week: $6.99



1 Day: $1.99



1 Month: $18.99



3 Months: $39.99



6 Months: $59.99

Bumble Spotlight:

1 Credit: $4.99



5 Credits: $12.99



15 Credits: $29.99



30 Credits: $49.99

Taimi : Best for LGBTQ+ Dating Experience

With a focus on self-expression and a commitment to core beliefs and values, Taimi creates a safe and inclusive space for true connections to flourish. Join Taimi today and embrace a dating app that understands and supports your sexual orientation and identity.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community

Safe for queer members

Reasonable prices

Cons:

Some complaints about customer support

Customer Support

Sometimes, the customer support for dating apps may not always work smoothly, and you might need to follow up to get the help you need. However, rest assured that they are dedicated to assisting you with any issues you may encounter along your dating journey.

Reviews & Ratings

This dating app offers reasonable prices and stands out by providing many useful features for free. Users appreciate the app's commitment to inclusivity and safety, especially for queer individuals, as it's not something every platform offers.

Subscription Plans

1 Month: $41.99

12 Months: $71.99

Introduction to Polyamorous Dating

Are you tired of the traditional dating scene? Looking for something more than just one-on-one relationships? Welcome to the world of polyamorous dating, where connections go beyond the confines of monogamy. Polyamory is not just about casual dating or having multiple partners; it's an identity that embraces the possibility of loving and forming deep connections with more than one person simultaneously.

Unlike open relationships, polyamory involves emotional involvement with multiple partners and can be practiced ethically. Join the growing community of polyamorous folks and explore the potential of meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals through specialized polyamorous dating apps and sites.

What Is Polyamory

Forget everything you think you know about relationships. Polyamory goes beyond societal norms, offering a space of love and respect for multiple partners. It's not about cheating or casual dating; it's about ethically non-monogamous relationships with genuine emotional involvement.

Polyamorous relationships provide an alternative to traditional monogamy, allowing individuals to explore their sexuality, build meaningful connections, and find like-minded people who share their values. Embrace the possibilities of polyamory through specialized dating apps and sites designed specifically for polyamorous individuals seeking genuine connections and potential matches.

Why Are Polyamorous Relationships So Popular

Romantic relationships aren't exclusive to monogamous people. It's like saying only monogamous individuals can have new friends. Polyamory offers a broader circle of connections, where love and companionship extend beyond traditional boundaries. The popularity of polyamorous relationships stems from the open-mindedness of individuals seeking deeper connections and exploring alternative relationship styles.

How Polyamorous Dating Sites Work

Think of them as traditional dating apps but with a twist. Instead of catering exclusively to monogamous relationships, these platforms are designed for polyamorous people. You can enter your information, browse potential partners, and connect with a simple click. Whether you're seeking serious relationships or simply looking to have fun and explore, these apps provide a space for poly folks to chat, connect, and find like-minded individuals.

Benefits of Polyamorous Dating

Discover the incredible benefits of polyamorous dating in this article. We'll explore the advantages and how polyamorous relationships can bring joy, fulfillment, and personal growth. From building deep connections with multiple partners to embracing diverse relationship styles, polyamory opens up a world of possibilities for love, intimacy, and exploration.

Expanded Emotional Connection

Who says you can only have one best friend? In polyamorous relationships, the more, the merrier! It's like having a close-knit circle of best friends but with the added depth of romantic and emotional connections. With polyamorous dating apps catering to open relationships, you can explore expanded emotional connections and create meaningful bonds with like-minded individuals who embrace the beauty of multiple relationships.

Enhanced Intimacy and Communication Skills

In polyamorous relationships, embracing multiple partners enhances intimacy and communication skills. It's about finding balance and understanding that compromise is vital in building strong connections. With polyamory dating platforms designed for open relationships, you can explore your needs and desires authentically without forcing anyone into a mold that doesn't fit.

Diverse Perspectives and Experiences

We all come from different walks of life, and embracing diverse perspectives and experiences can be enriching. In polyamorous relationships, having multiple partners allows you to see the world through various lenses. It's like opening the door to new ideas, conversations, and ways of living, adding excitement and avoiding the monotony of hearing the same thing every day.

Fulfilling Different Needs

We all have different needs, and trying to meet them all can be exhausting. In poly relationships, having several partners ensures that everyone's emotional, physical, and other needs are fulfilled. It's about having a team of individuals who can contribute to various aspects of your life, providing a more well-rounded and satisfying experience.

Embracing Non-Monogamous Lifestyle

Ethical non-monogamy is a liberating lifestyle that goes beyond traditional relationship norms. Contrary to the misconception of cheating, polyamory and other forms of non-monogamy involve consensual exploration of multiple romantic and sexual connections. It's about embracing diverse relationship styles, fostering open communication, and honoring individual desires.

Breaking Societal Norms and Challenging Monogamous Expectations

Just as no man is an island, embracing polyamory recognizes the value of diverse relationships, where different individuals contribute unique qualities and meet various needs. It's an opportunity to redefine love, explore personal desires, and build authentic connections beyond traditional monogamy.

Choosing the Best Polyamorous Dating Site

Are you in search of the best polyamorous dating site? Look no further. This article carefully evaluated various factors such as pros and cons, background research, security measures, terms and conditions, customer reviews, and customer support. Here are a few more tips to keep in mind when choosing the right polyamorous site for you.

Safety and Privacy Tips for Polyamorous Dating Sites

In this section, we provide essential safety tips to ensure you have a trouble-free experience. From safeguarding personal information to identifying fake accounts, these tips will help you stay secure while exploring polyamorous relationships online. So don't worry and enjoy!

Choose Reputable Sites

When it comes to polyamorous dating, quality matters. With a plethora of dating apps and sites available, it's crucial to choose the best ones. After all, polyamory is about more than just numbers – it's about finding partners who align with your values and desires for fulfilling, open-minded relationships.

Review Privacy Settings

Your privacy matters, even in the world of dating apps. While it's important to let potential matches know who you are, it's equally crucial to maintain control over what information you share. Protecting your privacy is your right, whether you're in a monogamous or polyamorous relationship.

Avoid Sharing Sensitive Information

Certain information should always remain private. Your bank account details, passwords, and other sensitive information should never be shared on dating apps or websites. If necessary, only share such information with individuals you trust to ensure your safety and protect your personal data.

Conduct Video Calls

In the age of advanced technology and editing skills, it's important to verify authenticity. Video calls can provide a more genuine glimpse into someone's appearance and allow you to check for important details.

Meet in Public Places

Always choose public places for initial meetings, at least until you feel comfortable and confident in establishing trust. Remember, it's better to be safe than sorry, as you never know who you might encounter.

Inform Friends or Family

This goes hand in hand with the previous tip. It's crucial to inform a trusted friend or family member about your plans. Share your whereabouts and the details of the person you'll be meeting. This information can be invaluable in unexpected situations, providing an extra layer of security.

Trust Your Instincts

Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right or makes you uncomfortable, it's important to listen to that inner voice. Don't hesitate to back out, ask for help, or discontinue the interaction if your gut feeling tells you so. Your intuition can be a powerful tool in keeping yourself safe and secure in the world of dating apps and websites.

Report Suspicious Behavior

In the world of dating apps, it's important to be vigilant and report any suspicious behavior. Whether it's encountering bots, fake profiles, or scammers trying to deceive you, help others by reporting and blocking them. Don't let them waste your time or the time of others. Together, we can create a safer and more enjoyable dating experience for everyone.

FAQs about Polyamorous Dating Sites

Here are the most frequently asked questions about polyamorous dating sites and apps:

What Is the Difference Between Polyamorous and Open Relationships?

While an open relationship often focuses on purely physical connections, polyamory goes beyond sex. It's about finding love, acceptance, friendship, and more with multiple partners. Polyamorous relationships prioritize emotional connections, offering a deeper and more multifaceted experience than traditional monogamy or casual open arrangements.

Can Monogamous Individuals Join Polyamorous Dating Sites?

Yes, monogamous individuals can join polyamorous dating sites. Absolutely! While it may be a turn-off for some, you never know where you might end up in the vast world of polyamory.

How to Communicate Boundaries in a Polyamorous Relationship?

When communicating boundaries in a polyamorous relationship, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. However, one crucial aspect is acknowledging and respecting each other's boundaries. Constantly engage in open conversations with your partners to ensure they feel included and valued. Give time and attention to each of your partners, making sure their needs are met within the context of your polyamorous dynamic.

Are There Any Free Polyamorous Dating Sites?

Yes, there are free polyamorous dating sites. In fact, MoreThanOne is free.

Conclusion: Embracing Polyamorous Dating and Finding Genuine Connections

After careful evaluation, one standout among the recommended websites is Seeking, despite its higher cost. It is recognized as one of the best dating apps for those seeking polyamorous connections, offering a range of features and a supportive community.

Embracing polyamorous dating comes with its own set of benefits and considerations. The benefits include exploring alternative relationships, genuine connections, and exploring your sexuality. However, it's important to consider factors such as managing multiple relationships and potential challenges in communication.

Keep an open mind and always be open and honest about your wants, needs, and boundaries. Happy dating!