Police used rubber bullets, smoke, and chemical munitions against protesters during a march in East Liberty in honor of George Floyd

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Crowd dispersing on Centre Avenue after canisters of tear gas or tear smoke fired into crowd

Protestors were chanting when the police came and started throwing tear gas. Not sure what made them do that. East Liberty #PittsburghProtest. pic.twitter.com/qmSxYdV9ep — Gautam Yadav🌿 (@gautamyadav818) June 1, 2020

Centre between Negley and Euclid is closed down by police. Looks like they have made at least 2 arrests. pic.twitter.com/lrlIx1cMxK — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) June 2, 2020

Small group that broke off from peaceful march broke windows and threw items at police at Centre and Negley. Officers issued several orders to disperse. Group ignored. Police used smoke and then gas to disperse group. https://t.co/gbnzbliIzk — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 1, 2020

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Man hit by a rubber bullet or bean bag on Centre Avenue

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Police officers in riot gear

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Group of protesters during confrontation on Centre Avenue.