Poet addresses "AIDS crisis in Pittsburgh — and its erasure" with new collection | Pittsburgh City Paper

which originated out of a docupoetry course at Pitt

Pittsburgh's OUT and the



“It’s poetry that is based in, I guess, historical reality that isn’t well known,” Switzer says. “Many things that have a lot of nuance and pieces but nothing to pull it together. As it relates to my work, documentary poetry is a way to pull a lot of things that are really hard to connect together.” Switzer dove into Pitt’s archives of queer magazines, includingand the Pittsburgh Queer History Project ’s trove of materials.“It’s poetry that is based in, I guess, historical reality that isn’t well known,” Switzer says. “Many things that have a lot of nuance and pieces but nothing to pull it together. As it relates to my work, documentary poetry is a way to pull a lot of things that are really hard to connect together.”





The title of the chapbook arose from Switzer’s research. It refers to a chemical solution that an AIDs crisis handbook suggests using when disinfecting one’s kitchen counters. One poem, “Last Call For Holiday Bar,” is composed entirely of materials that Switzer discovered in PQHP’s archives, particularly notecards of written memories and comments made when The Holiday, at one time Pittsburgh’s oldest gay bar, closed in 2009. Glimpses of lives flash by in the poem: “keep moving/short term relationships/some of the best times of my/meaningless life.” The poem ends on a solemn note: “for one week, we drank with/candlelight.”



Switzer’s poetry is noticeable for what isn’t there, the blank spaces in the archives that the highlights skip over. Some lines mention names, the memory of them left to the reader to imagine: “meeting a great man/David/who died of AIDS, meeting the love/of my life.”



Docupoetry allows for a chance to reclaim those people, Switzer says. “There’s a lot of queer history that isn’t clear — it’s not factual, it’s hard to parse a lot of the time,” Switzer says. “So. I think it lends itself to an art form that can fill in the gaps.”



In “i do this everyday,” Switzer evokes a monotonous routine of sickness: “count the steps to the kitchen/count the marks on my skin/compare the two, hope for the triumph/of the former so that i might live another day/alone.”



For his research, Switzer interviewed gay bar owners such as Chuck Honse, co-owner of The Holiday, to gather a sense of Pittsburgh’s queer scene. Switzer, who is queer and trans, says the chapbook gave him the chance to hear from an older generation of queer people that he wouldn’t normally meet.



“One of the reasons why I started researching queer history was because I’m of the generation that typically would have had queer elders that died in the AIDS crisis,” Switzer says. “There’s this huge generational gap. I started doing the stuff I’m doing because I wanted something to fill that gap, even if it couldn’t be a person.”



Some of his conversations with older queer people led to exchanging perspectives over facets of contemporary queer life, such as the necessity of pronouns and safe spaces. “I did receive comments that were very much like, ‘Queer people these days don’t need to receive protection or safe spaces because everything’s fine now. There’s no need from gay bars,’” Switzer says. “I think that is part of the disconnect — when the age gap gets bigger and you have nobody to bridge it, you start to get these grading perspectives. If you’re not willing to engage with that, the disconnect remains.”



Working in a docupoetry format introduced a tension between emotion and cold facts, Switzer says. Thumbing through archives of somber AIDS statistics took a toll on him, so, Switzer’s professor for the docupoetry class, Piotr Gwiazda, gave him an important piece of advice: don’t forget about yourself in the research.



“I was completely unaware of [the research] but encountering the real humanity behind it is different from just knowing it. I was working with the raw materials in a research-based manner, so, I think that the best information I got from him is a reminder that this is also a space to work through my own relationship with this stuff,” Switzer says. “I’m not just here to present this information and walk away, I am here as myself saying what I have to say about what I’ve discovered.”