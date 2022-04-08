 PNC Carousel reopens in Schenley Plaza | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PNC Carousel reopens in Schenley Plaza

By

click to enlarge PNC Carousel - CP PHOTO: MIKE SCHWARTZ
CP Photo: Mike Schwartz
PNC Carousel

A popular Oakland landmark makes its return, bringing back a bit of colorful fun to the neighborhood.

Starting on Mon., April 11, the PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza will re-open to the public. This will mark the 16th season for the carousel, a wheelchair-accessible amusement ride available for anyone to enjoy.

“We are excited for another season of the recently-renovated PNC Carousel,” said Shawn Fertitta, Director of Visitor Experience for the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, which oversees the carousel. “Opening day always signifies that summer is ahead and Schenley Plaza, with its multiple restaurants, large open green space, and of course, the beloved merry-go-round, provides the perfect afternoon experience for all families.”


Over the years, the ride has received a number of upgrades and renovations, both in terms of safety and aesthetics. In 2021, it reopened with new brass plating, anti-slip deck surfacing, and fresh paint, according to a Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy press release.

This ride is known for going beyond using traditional horses and features a camel, elephant, giraffe, ostrich, rabbit, seahorse, and many other animals meant to "symbolize the diversity of Pittsburgh and its people." A 2005 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article says the carousel was designed as a throwback to an old Schenley Park merry-go-round located at Greenfield Road and Panther Hollow Drive in the early 1900s.

The carousel was erected as part of a major, multi-million dollar renovation project to transform a parking lot between the Univerity of Pittsburgh's Hillman Library and the main branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh into what is now Schenley Plaza. Besides the carousel, the Plaza also offers a place for recreation and happenings such as Kid's Day, an event taking place on the second Sunday of the month from June to October that features free carousel rides, lawn games, and more.

The operating hours for the carousel are Mon.-Sun. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with an exception for holidays and inclement weather. Purchase individual $2 rides with a credit card at the kiosk near the carousel, or pay cash at the nearby Asia Tea House Restaurant. SNAP/ACCESS card recipients also have the option to enjoy one free ride.


Carousel passes for the 2022 season are also available at pittsburghparks.org/carousel-pass.

Trending

Speaking of...

Sierra Sellers, Jordan Montgomery, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival

By Dani Janae

Sierra Sellers, Jordan Montgomery, and more to perform at first Oakland Pop Festival (2)

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts ton of free activities for Earth Month

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts ton of free activities for Earth Month

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

The top events in Pittsburgh for March 10-16

By CP Staff

Cloud Arbor, part of Constructed Sight Dance Film Festival
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10) (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, The Yard, and more (March 31-April 3)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, The Yard, and more (March 31-April 3)

Pittsburgh Tattoo Art Museum showcases rare artifacts alongside live tattooing

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Pittsburgh Tattoo Art Museum owner Nick Ackman and partner Jill Krznaric

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts ton of free activities for Earth Month

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts ton of free activities for Earth Month
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 6-12, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Artists debut "The Legacy of Butterflies" mural as part of Duolingo program (2)

Artists debut "The Legacy of Butterflies" mural as part of Duolingo program

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10) (2)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at COBRA, Cinderlands, and more (April 7-10)

By Dani Janae

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh focuses on women’s voices, iconic musicals, and more

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh focuses on women’s voices, iconic musicals, and more

By Amanda Waltz

The Alchemist of Sharpsburg combines gaming with theater to highlight "extraordinary ordinary" Pittsburgher

The Alchemist of Sharpsburg combines gaming with theater to highlight "extraordinary ordinary" Pittsburgher

By Tia Bailey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation