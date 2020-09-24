 Playlist Spotlight: Pittsburgh is Cool | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Playlist Spotlight: Pittsburgh is Cool

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: JESSE DESCUTNER
Photo: Jesse Descutner

Somehow, it seems like the bad news keeps coming this year, but here's something to brighten your day: a playlist featuring 101 songs from 101 Pittsburgh musicians and bands.

Titled "Pittsburgh is Cool," the playlist was created by Pittsburgher Jesse Descutner, Main Street Assistant for the Northside Leadership Conference, as a celebration of the incredible talent and diversity within the Pittsburgh music scene.

"Many of these artists do not get the credit that they deserve, even on a local level, so I created this playlist with the hopes that people in the Pittsburgh area will discover and share local artists that they may not have heard before," Descutner says in an email. "Now, more than ever, local musicians need the extra listens, follows, shares, support, etc. from their hometown."



The playlist features everything from hazy bedroom pop (Merce Lemon's "Baby") to inspirational folk (Ferdinand The Bull's "Wooden Fire Escape"), bold R&B (INEZ's "Get It Off Your Chest"), and beyond.

Check out "Pittsburgh is Cool" below and discover someone new.

Trending

Protesters march in Downtown, Hill District to voice anger about Breonna Taylor outcome
What’s a “naked ballot” and why it will lead to your Pa. mail-in ballot being rejected
2020 Pittsburgh Fall Guide
Warm Pittsburgh drinks for fall that aren’t a pumpkin spice latte
Five amazing trails to enjoy in Pittsburgh’s best hiking season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Music

Song Spotlight: "Swoop Down Slide" by livefromthecity

By Jordan Snowden

Song Spotlight: "Swoop Down Slide" by livefromthecity

Drive-in concerts for the fall season

By Jordan Snowden

The Drive-in Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green

The Rex Theater in the South Side to close indefinitely

By Jordan Snowden

The Rex Theater on East Carson Street in South Side.

Song Spotlight: "A Temporary Feel" by Normal Creatures

By Kylie Thomas

Song Spotlight: "A Temporary Feel" by Normal Creatures
More »

Readers also liked…

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings

Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre

By Casey Taylor

Thundercat
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Boyce Mayview Sky Meadow Trail

Five amazing trails to enjoy in Pittsburgh’s best hiking season

By Ryan Deto

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

New Hazlett puppet show The Dragon of Polish Hill becomes a movie after cancellation

By Hannah Lynn

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation