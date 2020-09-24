Playlist Spotlight: Pittsburgh is Cool

Somehow, it seems like the bad news keeps coming this year, but here's something to brighten your day: a playlist featuring 101 songs from 101 Pittsburgh musicians and bands.



Titled "Pittsburgh is Cool," the playlist was created by Pittsburgher Jesse Descutner, Main Street Assistant for the Northside Leadership Conference, as a celebration of the incredible talent and diversity within the Pittsburgh music scene.



"Many of these artists do not get the credit that they deserve, even on a local level, so I created this playlist with the hopes that people in the Pittsburgh area will discover and share local artists that they may not have heard before," Descutner says in an email. "Now, more than ever, local musicians need the extra listens, follows, shares, support, etc. from their hometown."

bold R&B (INEZ's "Get It Off Your Chest"), and beyond.



Check out "Pittsburgh is Cool" below and discover someone new.

The playlist features everything from hazy bedroom pop (Merce Lemon's "Baby") to inspirational folk (Ferdinand The Bull's "Wooden Fire Escape"),