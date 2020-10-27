Playlist: Fall vibes in Pittsburgh

By
Jordan Snowden
In memory of Alex Waters Gordon
Pittsburgh-shot true crime series Mindhunter could be done for good
Duolingo unveils new community mural and $150,000 in grants to support public art
Seven Days of Music: Oct. 22-28
By Jordan Snowden
Helpin Aht! Records releases second compilation album: Helpin' Aht x Prevention Point Pittsburgh
Seven Days of Music: Oct. 15-21
Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Marrow by Brenda Nicole Moorer
By Mike Canton
Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance
For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven
By Edward Banchs
Thundercat celebrates his friend Mac Miller in powerful show at Roxian Theatre
By Casey Taylor
Internationally acclaimed multilingual jazz band comes to Thunderbird Café and Music Hall for CD release party
In memory of Alex Waters Gordon
By Hannah Lynn
Pittsburgh-shot true crime series Mindhunter could be done for good
By Amanda Waltz
Duolingo unveils new community mural and $150,000 in grants to support public art