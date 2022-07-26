Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally | Pittsburgh City Paper

Workers from Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania voted to unionize in March 2021, but are reportedly still awaiting gains in their contracts. The workers led the rally on July 26 to build public support for their cause after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization brought about a rapid uptick in local demand for abortions.
“A month ago, our CEO spoke at a rally at the City-County Building about how we will continue to provide abortion care,” said Crystal Grabowski, a healthcare assistant for Planned Parenthood in a press release announcing the protest. “On Tuesday we will be coming together at the same spot to demand a fair union contract that will ensure that frontline workers have what we need to provide that care.”
Reached for comment, a PPWP spokesperson tell Pittsburgh City Paper the organization supports workers' right to unionize.
"PPWP has been working with the union to address issues related to hiring, including increases to the entry-level wage rate," the statement reads.
For a deeper look at the PPWP organizing movement, pick up a copy of this week's print edition, where we profile two union reps who work at the Downtown Pittsburgh clinic.