 Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally | Pittsburgh City Paper

Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally

By and

click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Planned Parenthood workers led a rally outside the City-Council Building where they called for public support in their fight for more staff and better wages.

Workers from Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania voted to unionize in March 2021, but are reportedly still awaiting gains in their contracts. The workers led the rally on July 26 to build public support for their cause after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization brought about a rapid uptick in local demand for abortions.

“A month ago, our CEO spoke at a rally at the City-County Building about how we will continue to provide abortion care,” said Crystal Grabowski, a healthcare assistant for Planned Parenthood in a press release announcing the protest. “On Tuesday we will be coming together at the same spot to demand a fair union contract that will ensure that frontline workers have what we need to provide that care.”


Reached for comment, a PPWP spokesperson tell Pittsburgh City Paper the organization supports workers' right to unionize.

"PPWP has been working with the union to address issues related to hiring, including increases to the entry-level wage rate," the statement reads.

For a deeper look at the PPWP organizing movement, pick up a copy of this week's print edition, where we profile two union reps who work at the Downtown Pittsburgh clinic.

click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Planned Parenthood union demands more staff, better wages during Pittsburgh rally
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham

Trending

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Pittsburgh responds to overturn of Roe v. Wade

Want to help people in need of abortions? Here’s how.

By Lisa Cunningham

Want to help people in need of abortions? Here’s how.

Local officials, advocates respond to death of Roe v. Wade

By Jamie Wiggan

Local officials, advocates respond to death of Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak

By Jared Wickerham

Abortion rights rally marches through Downtown Pittsburgh following Roe V. Wade leak
More »

Tags

Latest in Social Justice

Incarcerated person dies on same day jail blasts media for ignoring "success stories"

By Lisa Cunningham

Incarcerated person dies on same day jail blasts media for ignoring "success stories"

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

By Ladimir Garcia

Pittsburghers march, demand justice for death of Jayland Walker

Law firm accuses Allegheny Common Pleas judge of misconduct in 62 complaints

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Law firm accuses Allegheny Common Pleas judge of misconduct in 62 complaints

Hunger strike protesting solitary confinement at Pennsylvania prison continues

By John L. Micek

Hunger strike protesting solitary confinement at Pennsylvania prison continues
More »
More Social Justice »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Work begins on collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge rebuild

Work begins on collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge rebuild

By Jamie Wiggan

Environmental watchdogs petition to remove access fee on oil and gas well database

Environmental watchdogs petition to remove access fee on oil and gas well database

By Cassie Miller

Judge finds neighbor guilty of harassment in North Side transphobia case

Judge finds neighbor guilty of harassment in North Side transphobia case

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community

Deutschtown Music Festival celebrates local artists, community

By Rayni Shiring

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation