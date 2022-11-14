Places to preorder Thanksgiving pies, vegan options, ravioli, and more in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Piebird
5304 Butler St., Lawrenceville. piebirdpgh.com
Add a delicious new option to your table with a dessert from Piebird. Choose from a list of handmade pies, including pumpkin custard, bourbon pecan, salted caramel apple, apple brown butter crumb, or cranberry raspberry ginger crumb. Online ordering ends on Thu., Nov. 17 at 5 p.m., so visit piebirdpgh.com/holiday and get yours now.
Abeille Voyante Tea Co.
211 Grant Ave., Millvale. abeillevoyanteteaco.com
Replace the turkey with a preorder, bake-at-home lentil loaf from Abeille Voyante. The vegan main dish is made with lentils, brown rice, kale, carrots, onions, garlic, mushrooms, and cranberries. Those with dietary restrictions can also get gluten-free or nut-free versions. Top it all off with gluten-free mushroom gravy. Order now at the “specialty vegan” page on the shop’s website.
Saint Ravioli
4615 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/saint.ravioli
Mix up the holiday with an order of Thanksgiving ravioli. On Sun., Nov. 20 at 8 p.m., head to the Saint Ravioli Instagram page to order Ringraziamento dumplings made with three-day, orange-brined, roasted turkey covered in bacon weave, crammed in with parmesan stuffing, cranberry sauce, and ricotta. It comes as a combo with bacon gravy. Also available to order are Zucca butternut ravioli. Pick-up will take place on the following Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at the Saint Ravioli Bloomfield shop.
ShadoBeni
1534 Brighton Road, North Side. shadobeni412.com
ShadoBeni has built a reputation as a great place to find vegan Trinidadian cuisine. Let the restaurant wow your guests this year with a Thanksgiving menu featuring full meals, tempting sides, and desserts. The Buss Up Shut and Palau heat-and-serve, family-sized meals serve four, and are now available to order for pick-up or delivery on Wed., Nov. 23. Choose from half-pan sides of macaroni pie, Impossible Shepherd's pie, pastelles, and spicy slaw, each of which is 10 servings, or treats like a pumpkin pie, coconut roll, or pone. Order online by Sun., Nov. 20.
Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Road, Aspinwall. farmerxbaker.com
The Farmer x Baker Thanksgiving takeout menu has meals, sides, and desserts to please your family and guests. Dinner includes roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, herb gravy, stuffing, cranberries, and challah rolls. You can also choose from sides like herb-roasted root vegetables, maple pecan sweet potatoes, balsamic Brussels sprouts and crispy rosemary ham, and more. Add on a charcuterie board or root vegetable pasta terrine, or choose from a variety of desserts, including a flourless dark chocolate cake. Orders can be picked up on Wed., Nov. 23 at the 1101 Powers Run Road location. Delivery is also available for a $20 fee.
Wild Rise
wildrisebakery.com
Fill up on bread and so much more with the Thanksgiving offerings from Wild Rise. The baking company has all-vegan bread and rolls available to order, including stuffing loaf, Thanksgiving bread rolls, sage and sweet potato bread, and carrot and thyme loaf. Don’t forget to check out the dessert menu with sweet potato cheesecake or pie, maple-glazed chocolate cake, or crumble-top apple pie. Order now at the “Thanksgiving Menu 2022” page on the Wild Rise website.
Veggies N’at Co.
veggiesnat.com
This vegan food truck and catering company has plant-based options for your Thanksgiving Day. Single-serving platters come with a lasagna or stuffed mushroom main course, sides like roasted mashed sweet potatoes, herbed stuffing with tahini gravy, creamy kale, and mac n’chz, as well as a mini carrot cake. Half-pan (serves 10-15) or full-pan (serves 25-30) options are also available. Orders must be submitted on at by Sun., Nov. 20, and must be picked up on Wed., Nov. 23 from 5-6 p.m. at Fulton Commons (1546 Fulton St., North Side). Delivery is also available.