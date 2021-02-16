 Pizzeria Davide opens a new location, fish fry season begins, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pizzeria Davide opens a new location, fish fry season begins, and more Pittsburgh food news

Openings and re-openings

Pizzeria Davide
On Thu., Feb. 18, Pizzeria Davide will open its third location in Carnegie. Owned by the founders of DiAnoia's Eatery, the pizza shop specializes in "old-world style" pizzas, with dough fermented for 72 hours. Other locations include the Strip District and Robinson. 221 2nd Ave., Carnegie. pizzeriadavide.com

Tupelo Honey
Specializing in Southern food like fried chicken and shrimp and grits, chain restaurant Tupelo Honey is moving into Station Square in fall 2021. They'll serve brunch, dinner, and lunch, and as its website states, "we might be trading our 'y’all' for 'yinz'." (Note: this Tupelo Honey is not to be confused with Tupelo Honey Teas in Millvale.) tupelohoneycafe.com/location/pittsburgh

Original Oyster House
After temporarily closing in January, the Original Oyster House in Market Square is open again just in time for the Lenten fish fry season, with takeout, outdoor dining, and indoor dining. 20 Market Square St., Downtown. originaloysterhousepittsburgh.com

Tram's Kitchen
After months of being closed for renovations, the Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho finally reopened last week for takeout only. The inside now features blue and yellow walls, but don't worry, the same old artwork is still there. 4050 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. 412-682-2688


Fish Frys

Spoonwood Fish Fridays
Beginning on Wed., Feb. 17, and continuing every Friday until Easter Sunday, Spoonwood Brewing Co. will be serving fish sandwiches. 5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park. spoonwoodbrewing.com

Bitter Ends Luncheonette
Every Friday from Feb. 19 through April 9, Bitter Ends Luncheonette will be serving up a fish fry menu, including fish sandwiches, veggie sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni salad, and an array of desserts. 4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tillthebitterends.com

For more traditional fish frys from local churches, check out this comprehensive list from the Pittsburgh Catholic Online or this map from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Announcements

La Prima
Local coffeehouse and roaster La Prima introduced a new bag of beans this month with their Guatemala Huehuetenango medium roast. The coffee combines flavors of lemon, hazelnut, and cocoa powder for a flavor that "enters the palate with a noticeably sweet chocolate note and leaves with a lingering, bright citrus note." The blend is only available from La Prima through February. laprima.com
Shamrock Shindig
The past year has felt particularly unlucky, so it can't hurt to go all in on the luck of the Irish by celebrating St. Patrick's Day with Shamrock Shindig, hosted by Maura Krushinski, co-founder of the Pittsburgh Irish Festival and owner of the Irish Design Center. The virtual event includes an array of edible treats including a can of Guinness, a loaf of Irish brown bread, a pastry, and because Pittsburgh City Paper is one of the event's sponsors, a customized beer glass. goodtastepittsburgh.com/shamrock-shindig

