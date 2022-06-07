 PizzaFest, home brewing, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

PizzaFest, home brewing, and more Pittsburgh food news

East End Chewing Pizza - PHOTO: COURTESY OF EAST END BREWING
Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing
East End Chewing Pizza

Market Square Beer Garden
Market Square, Downtown. instagram.com/pghbrewersguild
Every Friday and Saturday through August 27, try a variety of new locally-produced brews during the Market Square Beer Garden pop-up. Announced on the Pittsburgh Brewser Guild Instagram page, the event will serve beers by four to five local breweries every weekend, with a rotating schedule that includes names like Acclamation Brewing, Trace Brewing, Dancing Gnome, and Mindful Brewing.

Swissvale Dari Delite
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. swissvaledaridelite.com
Ready for a late-night cone? Swissvale Dari Deliteis announced that it will stay open until 10 p.m. Grab a cone during their operating hours of Wed.-Sun. from 12-10 p.m.

2022 HomebrewCon
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. homebrewcon.org/homebrew-expo
Homebrewers and fermentation hobbyists from all over the world will convene from Thu., June 23-Sat., June 25 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for Homebrew Con. Presented by the American Homebrewers Association, the three-day conference is described in a press release as being open to anyone "interested in learning to homebrew or gain a better understanding of beer, mead, and cider." Enjoy educational sessions, speakers, meetups, and more, all of which conclude with the National Homebrew Competition awards ceremony and results of the Homebrew Club of the Year and Homebrew Shop of the Year.


PizzaFest – A Slice Of Delish!
147 Julius St., Larimer. goodtastepittsburgh.com
Sample slices from some of the city's best pizza chefs when GoodTaste! Pittsburgh hosts PizzaFest – A Slice Of Delish! at East End Brewery. Taking place on Sun., June 12, the event will feature Alta Via, Mediterra Bakehouse, Slice On Broadway, Colangelo’s, Pizza and Draft House, Pizza Parma, and East End Chewing.  Also check out live music, food demos, and tricks by world champion "Pizza Acrobat" Matt Hickey. PizzaFest is a 21 and over event. Tickets cost $35.

William Penn Tavern
3810 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wmpenntavern.com
After two decades in Shadyside, the people behind William Penn Tavern had to relocate. The restaurant and bar announced on Facebook that it officially re-opened on June 3 at its new location in Lawrenceville. Owner Richard Rattner told CBS Pittsburgh that "nothing about the restaurant has changed, just the location." 

