Pizza pop-up, blind bourbon tasting, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Street Pizzainstagram.com/pghstreetpizza
This pizza pop-up just came up on our radar despite launching sometime in July. You can find them at Trace Brewing or Commonplace Coffee on any given day. Follow them on Instagram to see their beautiful pies and find out where they’ll be next.
Allegheny Wine Mixer5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville. alleghenywinemixer.com
After having a COVID scare on staff, the crew at AWM is putting together a New Year's Eve care package for your celebration, in case you don’t feel safe going out. Details about what's in the package have not been revealed, so watch the wine bar's Instagram account to find out.
Meat & Potatoes649 Penn Ave., Downtown. meatandpotatoespgh.com
After being temporarily closed for a while, Meat & Potatoes is opening its doors in February. More details to come.
Square Cafe134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
New Year, new drinks? Square Cafe is adding a confetti cookie latte with white mocha, vanilla, and cookie butter, a New Year’s Sparkler with berry vodka, prosecco, and pomegranate juice, as well as King Pancakes and Shrimp Sausage Creole to their menu for New Year's weekend.
Jergels103 Slade Lane., Warrendale. jergels.com
On Jan. 20, 2022, Jergels will host a blind bourbon tasting with bestselling author Fred Minnick. Drink some of the rarest and flavorful bourbons in the country while blindfolded for a unique sensory experience. The event begins at 8 p.m., doors at 6 p.m.