Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 8-14 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Contemporary Craft Transformation 11: Contemporary Works in Glass at Contemporary Craft

Thu., Sept. 8



FILM • IRL



You’ll be totally buggin’ if you miss

’s latest movie and wine-tasting matchup. Grab your best plaid for the screening of cult-favorite

, one of the best coming-of-age films of all time. Come early for wine, and stay to watch Alicia Silverstone act her heart out as a rich and beautiful high school student who excels at fashion, makeovers, matchmaking, and ’90s slang.

Fri., Sept. 9



ART • IRL



Enjoy work by 17 modern artists from Pittsburgh to Japan in

’s latest exhibition,

. The gallery promises “extraordinary” glass works, all created in the past 12 months under the theme of “transformation” as part of the gallery’s 2022 Elizabeth R. Raphael Founder’s Prize juried exhibition. Meet the winning artist as they’re presented with a $5,000 prize on opening night.

MUSIC • IRL

God Save The Building! Rock out to some of Pittsburgh’s gnarliest punk groups and raise money for the Polish Hill Civic Association’s much-needed building renovations. A setlist featuring 80 HD, Stiff Prick, Razor Blade, ZÖR, and Complete Fucker should keep you on the dance floor and keep the HQ standing. 7 p.m. 3060 Brereton St., Polish Hill. $10. polishhillcivicassociation.org.

DANCE • IRL

Bodiography Contemporary Ballet welcomes Cisne Negro Dance Company from Brazil for a performance of Breaking Boundaries at Kelly Strayhorn Theater. Described as the brainchild of Maria Caruso of Bodiography and Dany Bittencourt of Cisne Negro, the show features six works by four touring artists, including world premieres. See Bodiography perform works by Italian choreographer Antonello Apicello, Caruso’s “Clouds of Inverness” and “The Last Dance,” two group pieces by Bittencourt, and more. 7 p.m. Continues on Sat., Sept. 10. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $20. kelly-strayhorn.org/events/bodiography

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Spirit Panther Modern at Spirit’s Summer Recess

Sat., Sept. 10



MUSIC • IRL



promises its “biggest and wildest party of the year” with a day of live music, wrestling, art, and more.

goes all day and all night, showcasing national and local acts across four stages, including Los Angeles synthpunk artist Panther Modern, along with Pittsburgh artists like Childlike Empress, Swampwalk, Merce Lemon, and others. Watch Enjoy Wrestling take the ring, play a round of Bingo-aoke, and explore a large array of art vendors. There will also be plenty of eats, drinks, and more fun.

FEST • IRL

Live bluegrass by the Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers and a steady flow of drafts from Inner Groove Brewing by themselves merit a trip to Mt. Oliver for Hilltop Harvest Fest. Throw in pizza from Amboy Urban Collective and irresistible charcuterie from the Cheese Queen, and the deal is sealed. These, of course, are just the highlights. You'll also have a chance to win an original art print and shop for local honey and farm-reared eggs, while activities led by Sisters Place keep the kids entertained. 3-6 p.m. 150 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver. Free. hilltopurbanfarm.org

PODCAST • IRL

Spooky season comes early as horror and true crime podcast Last Podcast On the Left brings its Mama Mia! Here We Go Again tour to the Benedum Center. Expect tales of hauntings, killers, and werewolves as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski make audiences cringe and laugh through some of their most popular morbid offerings. 8 p.m. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $25-50. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Drusky Entertainment Nick Swardson: Make Joke From Face tour at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sun., Sept. 11



COMEDY • IRL



You may have seen him in a number of comedies playing a variety of lead or supporting roles, including as an unlikely porn actor in

. Now, stand-up act

takes the stage at

as part of his

. See why Swardson has had a successful career dating back over 20 years.

Mon., Sept. 12



MUSIC • IRL



While

sometimes wields his instruments to “disrupt and challenge,” those attending his

performance will note they can also serve to delight and regale. Nagi will kick off an eclectic season of chamber performances with his signature music and storytelling combo from the Arabic tradition. Look out for upcoming performances by Imani Winds and Garrick Ohlsson as the series gets underway.

Tue., Sept. 13



ART • IRL



While struggling with severe food allergies that prohibited her from eating strawberries, artist

’s five-year-old daughter instead pretended watermelons were the delicious fruit. That moment of imagination and perseverance inspired Bacchi to document the lessons learned from children through a series of photographs.

, her resulting book of photos highlighting the challenges of parenting, is now also a solo exhibit at

.

Wed., Sept. 14



EVENT • IRL



Hear Pittsburgh-themed spoken word when

presents

with

. Hosted by Angelo Creo, the evening includes what’s described as “humorous, thrilling, ironic, and poignant tales” by a number of featured speakers. Grab a craft cocktail and sit back for an inspiring night of storytelling.