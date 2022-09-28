Pittsburgh’s top events: Sept. 29-Oct. 5 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of ZYNKA Patricia Bellan-Gillen at ZYNKA Gallery

Thu., Sept. 29



PARTY • IRL



Celebrate Pittsburgh’s best restaurants, bars, businesses, people, and places … according to

is back, and bigger than ever, at the

. Sample food from some of your favorite restaurants, including samosas from the winner of Best African Food, music from winners The Jim Donovan and Sierra Sellers, and a dance party with DJ Selecta. We’ve also teamed up with Bacardi to create two space-themed specialty drinks for this 21-and-over party celebrating all of our readers’ poll winners.

FILM • IRL

Celebrate the Tramp’s first foray into war films with Charlie Chaplin’s Red Letter Days at the Harris Theater. Led by Chaplin expert Dan Kamin, the event will explore the historical context of the comedic actor’s work during World War I and culminate with a screening of his newly restored 1918 war film, Shoulder Arms. Check out the movie that both prompted controversy and helped turn Chaplin into the comedy legend that he’s remembered as today. 7:30 p.m. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20, $5 charge for BYOB. culturaldistrict.org

Fri, Sept. 30



EVENT • IRL



Nix the summer flowers and seashells — it’s time to add pumpkins and auburn to your home décor. The

at the

has all the latest design trends sure to warm up your house in time for the changing season. Check out hundreds of exhibitors, from chimney sweepers to interior designers to antique appraisers. The convention runs through Sun., Oct. 2, so you’ve got the whole weekend to stock up on all fall needs.

MUSIC • IRL

Enjoy the crisp fall air with some outdoor entertainment when Music on the Mon returns to the North Lot at SouthSide Works. Hear tunes by local acts the Bill Henry Band, Cisco Kid, and Big Blitz, and indulge in some food and drinks by Veggies n’ At, Brisketburgh, Chameleon Concessions, Levity Brewing, and Gordo’s Tacos & Tequila. This is the last Music on the Mon event of the year, so don’t miss it. 6-10 p.m. S. 27th St. and Sidney St., South Side. Free. southsideworks.com/north-lot

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Musical Theater A previous installment of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's Evil Dead the Musical

THEATER • IRL

Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Musical Theater presents Evil Dead the Musical. A combination of The Evil Dead film series, this hilarious show has blood, dismemberment, and bad demon jokes. When five college students are turned into demons, it's up to Ash and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. With songs like "What the F**k Was That?,” this show is not suitable for children. Audience members should dress for the October weather as the show is featured in the West End Canopy, an outdoor, covered venue. Feeling brave? Reserve a seat in the "splash zone." 8:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Oct. 22. 327 South Main St., West End. $40-45. pittsburghmusicals.com/evildead

Sat., Oct. 1



EVENT • IRL



The

, a group of lettering designers, is holding its first-ever

at

, a branding, design, and lettering studio in Lawrenceville. The event will feature the club’s work from over the years, as well as original pieces. Support the local group by buying a hand-made print and sticker, or any of the books, crafts, and vintage items for sale.

EVENT • IRL

Join the August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local for a free day of celebrating the arts. Arts on the Porch for AWCommunity Day is a family-friendly event featuring entertainment, local vendors, food, and fun activities. Enjoy live music, performances and yoga, as well as various workshops on edible art, printmaking, glass blowing, and so much more. Mill 19 is a unique space ready to host an event aimed to foster community camaraderie. 12-4 p.m. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. All ages. awaacc.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Calliope Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Kelly Strayhorn Theater

MUSIC • IRL

Calliope brings two folk music greats to Kelly Strayhorn Theater with a performance by Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka. A press release lauds Molsky, a Grammy Award-nominated multi-instrumentalist, for his “authentic and personal interpretations of rarities from the Southern Appalachian songbook and other musical traditions from around the globe.” He will be joined by Trischka, a banjo virtuoso, songwriter, and educator best known for his work on various NPR programs. 7:30 p.m. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $18-35. calliopehouse.org

Sun., Oct. 2



EVENT • IRL



Participate in preservation work at

. Hosted by

, this community day is an opportunity to celebrate and generate awareness for

. While helping to improve the park, attendees can enjoy music, food, a CycloCross race, and guided hikes. Kid activities will also be provided, so bring the whole family.

ART • IRL

ZYNKA Gallery presents the work of a longtime Pittsburgh artist in a new exhibition titled Patricia Bellan-Gillen: Words and Other Weapons. The gallery’s website describes Bellan-Gillen’s work as interlacing history and fantasy while a “veil of nostalgia blurs the border between fact and fiction.” The exhibition will feature Bellan-Gillen’s new pieces, though the Pennsylvanian artist has been involved in Pittsburgh’s art scene since 1977. Voted the Pittsburgh Center for the Art’s “Pittsburgh Artist of the Year” in 1996, Bellan-Gillen has been featured in galleries across the world. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Oct. 23. 904 Main St, Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com

Photo: Juan Jose Fernandez A previous year’s Zine Fair

LIT • IRL

One of the city’s most unique and independent literary events returns after a two-year pandemic hiatus for a day of all-ages fun at The Kingsley Association. The Pittsburgh Zine Fair will gather nearly 90 local and non-local zine-makers, writers, artists, and indie publishers representing a wide range of backgrounds, experiences, and age groups. See cool comics, role-playing games, amazing illustrations, and more from the world of self-published creatives. 12-5 p.m. 6435 Frankstown Ave., East Liberty. Free. pghzinefair.com

Mon., Oct. 3



LIT • HYBRID



The

presents a reading from Pulitzer Prize and Carnegie Award-winning author

. The event will cover Doerr’s new work

, described in a synopsis from Simon & Schuster as a “triumph of imagination and compassion, a soaring story about children on the cusp of adulthood in worlds in peril, who find resilience, hope, and a book.” From behind the walls of Constantinople to an interstellar spaceship, the story explores the idea that books can die, just as people do, if we don’t safeguard them. This lecture can be enjoyed in person at

or virtually.

Tue., Oct. 4



ART • IRL



The work of

, a multidisciplinary artist and fashion designer, is now on full display at

. Entitled

— a word that means "protection" in kinyarwanda, the official language of Mizero’s homeland of Rwanda — the exhibition showcases the self-taught artist’s skill at landscapes, fashion, objects, and sound and film. Mizero was an artist-in-residence for

, a Pittsburgh-based global multimedia program and educational platform with the stated mission of exploring “Black beauty, culture and history through fashion and art.”

Wed., Oct. 5



MAGIC • IRL



has a show befitting the spooky season with the opening of

’s

. Samelson, a respected magician whose work has been seen everywhere from Broadway to atop the Great Wall of China, will bring together a “brand new amalgamation of mysteries to create a totally re-imagined show shaped by the season and specifically for the Liberty Magic Stage,” according to the event description. See illusions guaranteed to “make you laugh, and some might just scare you (a little).”